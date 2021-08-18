90 Day Fiance: Julia Trubkina teases an important decision with Brandon Gibbs was just made

Julia teased fans about an important decision that was made. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers just watched part one of the tell-all and saw that Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs were not on the same page. The couple seemed at odds over if they were enjoying their city-living lifestyle.

In a super tease to fans, Julia took to her Instagram to share a cute snap of her and her husband looking happy. She wrote, “We made some important decisions💙🙏 P.S. and yes, we ironed the t-shirt🤣.”

The adorable photograph showed the couple kissing in front of what looked like a stadium. The scenery had red and white signs with a mascot in the background as well.

Brandon and Julia watched America’s pastime

Upon closer inspection, it was determined that the couple were in Richmond, VA, at the Richmond Flying Squirrels Minor League baseball game.

90 Day Fiance fans quickly started to theorize what the post could be about, with one asking, “You guys bought the house, next to the farm?!?!? Hope you did!”

The invested fan went on to write, “Betty really cares about you. You are very lucky to have parents like them. They support you guys and are willing to leave the farm to you guys! Wow that’s being lucky! Many would wish for parents like that. You both are blessed.”

Betty wants Brandon back at the farm

The fans were split 50/50 when it came to agreeing whether or not the couple should move closer to Betty and Ron Gibbs. While some felt the duo should move closer to his family, others felt that the newlyweds needed their own space.

One concerned fan noted, “So weird all the comments about making the husband happy and how self fish she is. It’s her life too, she deserves to be happy, plus she already moved away from her family in Russia to be with him. It’s about compromise.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched on Sunday as Julia made it clear that she was unwilling to move back to her in-law’s farm. Ron and Betty showed up via Zoom to surprise their son.

During the video call, they revealed that Ron was struggling with a serious illness, but the family didn’t go into detail. TLC viewers were not surprised when Ron and Betty offered to buy the farm next door for them in an attempt to lure them back home.

Julia was caught rolling her eyes while her husband teared up. TLC viewers felt that her attitude was cold and that she should be thankful that her in-laws were willing to help her out.

The reunion also showed Julia going in on her co-star, Natalie Mordovtseva, for faking her marriage just to get a K-1 Visa. The episode showed Julia’s true colors leaving some fans to wonder if Brandon wouldn’t be better off without her.

Whatever the announcement is from the couple, fans are sure to be kept updated. But most would bet that Julia and Brandon decided to move back to the farm to help his parents out and save money on rent.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.