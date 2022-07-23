90 Day Fiance: Julia Trubkina talks possible hospitalization and other issues going on with her and Brandon

Julia Trubkina reveals the struggles she and Brandon Gibbs are going through. Pic credit: TLC

Julia Trubkina is getting candid about some serious issues she and her husband Brandon Gibbs are enduring.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star shared a post on social media being transparent about the struggles she and Brandon are facing and a few concerns about what’s to come.

The lovers have only been married for a few years but have already experienced some bumps in the road.

After a rocky start to their relationship due to living with Brandon’s parents, the two eventually moved into their own place. However, they still had disagreements about their future.

Recently, they announced they had given up on the idea of moving to Florida. Instead, they will remain in Virginia, where they hope to purchase a home soon.

While things appeared to be going well for them, Julia has revealed that things are not always what they seem.

Julia Trubkina says her plans with Brandon Gibbs are ‘collapsing’

In a recent post on Instagram, Julia opened up about how things are going in both her marriage and in life.

Sharing a black and white picture of herself with Brandon, she explained her current concerns. She wrote, “Lately everything is not so with us. Plans are collapsing, friends are failing, phones are breaking, [and] health is deteriorating.”

Expanding on her situation, Julia added, “Most likely I will have to go to the hospital for a few days. We need to deal with documents again until December, my green card expires.”

Attempting to remain optimistic, she also wrote, “Usually we are always positive and try not to show it, but to be honest, we are squeezed like a lemon. Thank you for all your support and your laughter from our videos.”

The post doesn’t have the usual light-hearted feel that Julia has become known for on Instagram. However, it appears that she just wanted to be honest and vulnerable with her followers.

Will Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina return to 90 Day Fiance?

After being featured on Before the 90 Days, and 90 Day Diaries, their fans were hoping to see more of the couple on the new season of Happily Ever After?.

However, when the show revealed the cast for the upcoming season, Brandon and Julia did not make the cut. When asked about it by fans, Julia said she felt they weren’t selected because she’s Russian. She didn’t elaborate any further on her thoughts but felt that was the only reason they would not be on the show.

The couple haven’t announced any plans to immediately return to television. For the time being, they are focused on their move, renewing Julia’s green card, and enjoying their life as a married couple.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.