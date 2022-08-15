90 Day Fiance: Julia Trubkina shows off her incredible dog handling skills

Julia Trubkina showed off her dog handling abilities to 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Julia Trubkina has talked about her aspirations to become a dog trainer, and based on her recent video, she appears to be well on her way.

Julia shared an Instagram video where she directed a German Shepherd with different commands, and the dog obeyed.

Previously, Julia had talked about wanting to be a personal trainer or dance teacher, but after an embarrassing job interview, she seems to have abandoned that goal.

Julia’s husband, Brandon Gibbs, has a family farm where they breed German Shepherds, and Julia became acclimatized to them while spending time there.

Brandon and Julia have a dog of their own named Simba. It is unclear if the dog in the video is Simba or another dog that Julia was trying to train.

90 Day Fiance viewers first watched Brandon and Julia’s K-1 road to the altar on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, followed by their newly married life on Season 6 of Happily Ever After?

Since then, they have appeared on 90 Day Diaries several times, and Julia was a guest on 90 Day Bares All.

Julia used her Instagram page to show off her skills as a dog trainer.

In the video, Julia used treats and prompts to command the dog she was handling to obey her and move between her legs and around her.

Over the video, audio of a woman who was not Julia played that said, “I know people think that all I do all day is take pictures of my dogs. Well they’re wrong, I take videos too.”

Julia Trubkina says she was not cast on Happily Ever After? again because she is Russian

After the cast for Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? was revealed, Julia answered a fan’s question about why she and Brandon were not selected to be on the show again.

Julia said that she thought they weren’t cast because she is Russian amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian native and fellow 90 Day cast member Yara Zaya took issue with Julia’s assertion that she was not selected because she is Russian.

Yara shared a picture of herself rolling her eyes and said, “My reaction when Russian people complain that the world discriminates against them [hand over face emojis].”

Julia responded by sharing a video making the same rolling eyes face and slammed Yara, saying, “my face when people do a lot of plastic surgery for beauty but still use a lot of makeup and a lot of filters to make a video.”

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.