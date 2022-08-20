90 Day Fiance: Julia Trubkina reveals how her hobby has blossomed into a full time job

Julia Trubkina announces her new career path. Pic credit: TLC

Julia Trubkina has taken a simple hobby she was introduced to by her father-in-law and turned it into her next career move.

Originally from Russia, Julia moved to America after meeting her husband, Brandon Gibbs online. The two maintained a long-distance relationship before meeting in-person.

Their first face-to-face interaction also came with a marriage proposal, which Julia accepted. The two then began the K-1 visa process so that Julia could obtain her green card and live in America.

Since getting married, Julia has struggled to adjust to her new life in a different country. She was not a fan of living on Brandon’s family farm and wanted the couple to create their own lives together.

As the two have made changes and adjustments, Julia has worked to find things that keep her both entertained and engaged. So, when she discovered dog training, she felt like it was exactly what she was looking for.

Starting out as just a hobby and something to keep her busy, Julia quickly learned that working with dogs was becoming her passion. Now, she’s using that drive to help contribute to her life with Brandon.

90 Day Fiance’s Julia Trubkina is now a dog trainer

Not long ago, Julia shared that she and Brandon were going through a difficult time, and she was struggling to find happiness. It seems that things have shifted in her favor and she’s once again enjoying her life.

In an Instagram post, she revealed that she is now training dogs for work and explained how she landed this life-changing role.

She shared a video with multiple clips of herself working with and training a dog. Her father-in-law Ron Gibbs is also seen in the video helping her perfect her skills.

In her caption, Julia explains how things came together for her. She wrote, “how a hobby turned into a job. Helping my father-in-law in training and caring for the dog, I began to understand that I was not bad at it.”

Julia went on to say, “My father-in-law trained dogs for competitions, traveled to Europe for championships. I got a lot of experience from my father-in-law. I also went to courses, read. And now I work as a dog trainer. I constantly want learn something new.”

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina settled down in Virginia

An argument that Julia and Brandon have had often was where the couple would live. After finally moving out of his parent’s house, the two went back and forth about potentially moving to another state that would make Julia happy.

In the end, the couple announced they have moved to Virginia Beach. They will still be in the same state as Brandon’s parents but will have a few hours of distance between them.

Brandon and Julia hope to buy a house soon and began planting roots in their new city. Perhaps fans will see the new chapter of their lives unfold if they return to the franchise for a new season of 90 Day Diaries.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.