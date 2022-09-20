90 Day Fiance: Julia Trubkina poses in all black with hijab at a mosque

Julia Trbkina wore a traditional outfit while vacationing in the UAE. Pic credit: @juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum couple Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina have been celebrating Brandon’s 30th birthday on vacation in the United Arab Emirates.

They have gone on all kinds of desert and water adventures on their trip to the Middle East and have been living their best lives, including meeting up with some close friends.

In all the fun, Julia took a break to pay homage to the culture of the UAE.

She posed in front of a mosque in Abu Dhabi wearing a black hijab with some of her hair coming out of the front. To accompany the hijab, Julia wore a floor-length black dress with long sleeves.

She shared a series of three photos in front of the mosque, including one where she posed with sunglasses while looking off into the distance.

In the caption, Julia wrote, “Abu Dhabi Mosque is a real miracle and one of the most amazing buildings in the UAE! I honestly can’t describe the beauty of this place in words. To visit this place you need to follow the rules 🕌.”

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina shared an extreme activity they did in the UAE

Brandon and Julia showed their 90 Day Fiance following that they are also daredevils.

They stood in proper gear as they were filmed, saying they were ready as another person not on camera asked if they were ready to do the longest overland zipline in the world.

Julia did laugh nervously before the video cut to them on the zip line whizzing through the air with their stomachs to the ground.

They both screamed but seemed to enjoy themselves. Julia extended both her arms at one point, and her screams turned into cheers.

In the caption, the 90 Day couple wrote, “extreme attractions. do you like extreme? The length is one kilometer, the speed is 80 kilometers per hour, the cable slope is 16 degrees, the height above ground level is 170 meters.🤗.”

Julia says traveling is a priority for her and Brandon

In another post in the UAE, Julia sat posing in the water before selfie snaps of her and Brandon in the water together were shown. A solo capture of Brandon in the water with a city backdrop was also present.

In the caption, Julia attested to her and Brandon’s love of travel, saying, “we don’t spend money on expensive clothes or jewelry. we save up for travel.”

