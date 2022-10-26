90 Day Fiance: Julia Trubkina gets support as she preps for U.S fitness competitions

Julia Trubkina is thinking about her next competition. Pic credit: @juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

Julia Trubkina is ready to challenge herself by entering a fitness competition in America, and she only has a few months to prepare.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared the news on social media alongside a throwback photo from another competition that she entered while living in Russia.

Julia is seemingly missing those days as she showed off her toned body in a shimmery purple bikini as she posed onstage.

However, this will be the first time that Julia who now resides in the U.S with her husband Brandon Gibbs will participate in an event of that nature outside of her home country.

The first competition is set to take place in February 2023 which will give the 29-year-old a little over three months to get in tip-top shape, but it seems she’s still on the fence about it.

The TLC personality took to Instagram to get advice from her followers many of whom encouraged her to take the plunge and do it.

Julia Trubkina ready for her first U.S fitness competition

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star requested feedback in the post and shared her desire to enter the competition.

“What do you think if i try to prepare for competitions in America and? honestly, it became very interesting for me to do it,” noted Julia. “I talked to people who are engaged in this, the first competition will be in February🤔.”

“P.S. And yes, it’s me in the photo. the old photo has already performed in Russia more than once,” she added.

Julia Trubkina gets support from 90 Day Fiance viewers

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star got some great advice from her followers who felt she should indeed get her head back in the game.

Julia, who is now a full-time dog trainer doesn’t have much time to make up her mind, but these comments might convince her.

“You’re gorgeous Julia 😍 Yes of course you need to do this in the U.S 👏🏻 You already know what you’re doing 😁,” wrote one commenter.

Someone else also shared that they had a fitness coach that could help Julia and urged her to “Do it! Competing is so much fun! Would love to see you go through a prep! Also if you need a coach, I know the best. He will get you stage ready like you’ve never been before!”

“You are beautiful right now! That competition puts a lot of stress on your body and takes up all of your time….but follow your heart ❤” advised one Instagram user.

“Do it! 💪 Feb is very close though. Time for some hard work!” added someone else.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.