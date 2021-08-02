90 Day Fiance: Julia tells Brandon’s friend to stop talking

Julia created an awkward and tense scene when she told Brandon’s friend to stop talking during their housewarming party. Pic credit: TLC

Julia took her aggression towards Brandon’s friend pretty far on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? when she told Melanie to stop talking. The conversation was about Julia’s desire to have babies right away, which was news to Brandon and something he didn’t want, so Melanie was making a case.

Melanie attended Brandon and Julia’s housewarming party with her boyfriend, but Julia’s bad attitude and surprise statements ruined the evening. Julia ended up storming off after causing a scene with Melanie.

Brandon was disappointed in Julia’s actions, and it looked like Melanie and her boyfriend were shocked. Melanie had offended Julia with her questions earlier in the season when they all met at a bar. Julia’s jealousy and rudeness came out then as it did during the party.

Julia Trubkina was very rude to Brandon Gibbs’ friend and ruined their housewarming party

The exchange that irritated Julia all had to do with Melanie offering advice on Julia’s insistence that she is ready for a baby.

Melanie made the point, “I think everything that you want to do is going to go out the window and it’s going to be all about the kid.”

Brandon agreed, “I think they are making perfect sense Julia. I think you should listen.”

Melanie continued, “You should just stop and enjoy things for a minute.”

That’s when Julia slowly and angrily said Melanie’s name and then snapped, “stop talking.”

Julia followed her rude remark by saying, “Like, I know what I want, I know what I doing. And like I ready for baby.”

Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs are not on the same page about their future

Julia made the point that she and Brandon want different things out of life and have different timetables for achieving things they want.

Brandon is trying to maintain a realistic approach to gaining financial stability and having children while Julia is only thinking about what she wants without the consequences or side effects.

If Brandon and Julia are going to have a successful relationship after finally branching out on their own then they will have to have better communication and learn to compromise on things that are important to the other.

