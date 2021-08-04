90 Day Fiance: Julia snapped at a critic who suspected Brandon’s latest photo was edited

Julia tried to put a critic in their place after they commented on Brandon’s latest photo. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’s Julia got spicy against critics of Brandon who were saying that his latest Instagram picture showing off his new muscles was photoshopped.

Julia is known for speaking her mind and defending her husband online where she often jumps in the comments of posts about them.

This time, Julia took offense against people who were insinuating that Brandon’s body transformation was not the result of hard work.

Julia Trubkina teed off against Brandon Gibbs’s critics on social media

Julia’s defense of Brandon was instigated by Brandon’s followers, who saw his latest picture where he showed off his physical gains and thought that it must be digitally enhanced.

One 90 Day Fiance fan page, @90daytrollin, captured Julia’s comments on Brandon’s picture and reposted it along with Brandon’s original image. They captioned their post, “Julia got a slick @$$ mouth (laughing/crying face emojis).”

The next picture on the post was the highlight of what Julia said to Brandon’s critics.

When one person asked, “photo shop?” another person agreed and said they were thinking the same thing or that Brandon was on steroids.

Julia snapped, “omg steroids? Photo shop? chicken and salad every day. please don’t force yourself to think.”

Julia’s fight with Brandon’s critics was captured by a fan page. Pic credit: @90daytrollin/Instagram

In Brandon’s original post he explains that his transformation has been the result of dietary cutting.

Julia and Brandon’s compatibility has come into question on Happily Ever After? this season

In the latest episode of Happily Ever After?, Julia dropped a bomb on Brandon in front of his friends about wanting to have kids soon. This was news to Brandon, who thought that they should get their adult lives set up and enjoy each other’s company after just moving on out on their own before having kids.

In a private interview, they fought about not wanting the same things out of life and having different timetables. They are going to need to compromise and come to a mutual plan if their relationship is going to get healthier.

Brandon also didn’t like the way Julia was adamantly trying to separate him from his parents and had no sympathy for him moving off the farm where he grew up. Brandon wishes Julia wouldn’t have such a negative opinion of his parents and the farm.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.