90 Day Fiance: Julia Custodio shows off ‘every mom hairstyle’

Former 90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio is a new mother who loves showing off her mom-life to fans on social media. Juliana gave birth to her son Benjamin in mid-July.

A recent post of hers had to do with a hairstyle aspect of mom-life that she thought most moms could relate to.

The 24-year-old Brazilian model shared a video that began with her hunched over, gathering her hair. She then looked blankly into the camera upright, and she started twisting her long black hair on the top of her head as she held the base of her hair with her other hand.

She then wrapped the twisted hair around itself on the top of her head before trying to secure it with a scrunchie. Juliana got a frustrated or tired look on her face as she tried to finish the hairstyle.

At the end of the video, Juliana struck a pose with the messy bun that took less than ten seconds to create.

Juliana was on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance with her now ex-husband, Michael Jessen. Their pair’s marriage lasted less than two years, and Juliana moved to Germany, was with a new man, and got pregnant within one month of their breakup.

Juliana Custodio has had an incredible post-partum bounceback

Juliana lost 20 pounds and was back in bikinis just weeks after giving birth.

She looked confident in her bikini body and gave reasons for her weight loss, saying, “I dropped 20 pounds so far, I still have 20 more to go, no diet only breastfeeding and also most of my weight was because my baby was heavy [laughing/crying and smiley face in heart emojis].”

Juliana has also returned to her modeling work and showed pictures of herself on-site at a gig in Demark on September 7.

Juliana debated on showing her son’s face to 90 Day Fiance fans

Juliana made her pregnancy very public and often did Q&As with 90 Day fans where she answered questions or asked questions herself.

However, not all the responses Juliana got were positive, and she often talked about the amount of hate she got from critics.

Close to the time her son was going to be born, she told her following that she was on the fence about showing her son’s face or introducing him on social media due to the negativity that she was getting or may get in the future.

In any case, Juliana decided to make her son a part of her Instagram, and she frequently shares posts with him or all about him.

