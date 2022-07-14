90 Day Fiance: Jovi Dufren’s bald head was just a prank, says ‘sorry for the scare’

Jovi Dufren admitted to 90 Day Fiance fans that a recent bald head picture was just a prank. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren stunned fans a few days ago when he posed in a photo with his wife Yara Zaya and their daughter, Mylah.

The picture was alarming to the 90 Day audience because Jovi’s head was totally bald, and he presented his new look with a joke about him looking like Mr. Clean.

Well, it looks like the entire post was a prank because he shared what the actual unphotoshopped family photo looked like and apologized for scaring fans.

Jovi Dufren apologized to 90 Day Fiance fans for pranking them with his hair

Jovi owned up to the prank he pulled on 90 Day Fiance fans earlier this week by presenting a photo of himself with a sleek bald head.

A lot of attention was given online by the 90 Day community to Jovi’s shiny bald head and major change, which may be why Jovi came clean about it being a joke.

On Instagram, Jovi shared what the real, authentic picture of him with his family looked like.

In the photo, Jovi had the same full head of hair fans have been seeing him with.

In the caption, Jovi wrote, “Sorry for the scare. Happy Hump Day (laughing/crying emojis).”

Jovi has not been known to pull pranks on fans previously, but his followers should look out for any other suspect posts from Jovi if they want to catch him in a joke.

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya will be cast members again on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and its cast was announced yesterday, and Jovi and Yara were in the reveal. They were previously featured on Season 6 of the hit spinoff.

Their storyline will focus on Yara’s postpartum emotions as her and Jovi’s life continues to change as new parents.

Furthermore, the war in Yara’s home country of Ukraine will erupt as she and Jovi were talking about visiting Ukraine and her family.

With Yara feeling homesick and concerned about Ukraine, Yara and Jovi will travel to Prague, where Yara’s mother lives, to visit. While there, Yara will try to see what she can do to help her Ukrainian friends and family find safety in the US.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.