90 Day Fiance: Jovi Dufren speaks on being a dad, talks recent scare with baby Mylah

Jovi opened up about Mylah’s recent health scare and how much he loves being a dad. Pic credit: TLC

Jovi Dufren got candid with 90 Day Fiance fans about fatherhood, being a girl dad, and his daughter Mylah’s recent health scare.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance introduced viewers to Jovi and his Ukrainian-born fiancee-turned-wife, Yara Zaya. The fan-favorite couple often bickered during their time on the show, but they’ve proven themselves to be a perfect match for each other.

After tying the knot on Valentine’s Day in 2020, Jovi and Yara welcomed their first child, a daughter named Mylah Angelina, in September of the same year.

Jovi has seemingly traded his hard-partying ways for fatherhood, which suits him well. He recently opened up about being a dad and caught his fans up to speed on his and Yara’s daughter following a recent health scare involving the nearly 2-year-old.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Jovi opened the lines of communication with his fans, encouraging them to “ask awayyyy” in a Q&A.

Most of the questions aimed at Jovi asked about his role as a father. One curious follower wanted to know, “More babies in the near future?”

Jovi Dufren talks being a girl dad, updates 90 Day Fiance fans on Mylah’s health scare

In his typical joking nature, Jovi replied, “I’m tryin every day 🤣”

Another fan was curious about a recent incident involving Mylah’s health: “What happened with little Mylah being sick?? Is she feeling better??” they asked.

Jovi explained, “She is better. We had a little scare, but she is back home and feeling much better now.”

Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

Recently, Yara shared in her own Instagram Stories that their 1-year-old daughter spent some time in the ER, explaining, “Yes, she’s good now. She was a little bit sick. She has, um, I don’t remember how the thing called, but she need to take medicine now and she’s good, yeah.”

Another question from a fan came in, this time asking Jovi, “What surprised you the most about being a girl dad?”

The New Orleans, Louisiana native, answered, “How much I love being a girl dad.”

Jovi credits Mylah with keeping him and Yara together

As it turns out, Mylah is a special little girl for many reasons, one being that Jovi credited her with keeping his and Yara’s marriage strong. Last month, Jovi admitted that if it weren’t for Yara becoming pregnant with Mylah, they likely wouldn’t have stayed together.

“Honestly, I’ve thought about that a lot. I think more likely that we wouldn’t have stayed together,” Jovi revealed. “The beginning of our marriage was very hard but Mylah pulled us together.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.