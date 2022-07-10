90 Day Fiance: Jovi Dufren enjoys a fun day out with his lookalike daughter Mylah

Jovi Dufren shares a sweet photo enjoying a day with his daughter Mylah. Pic credit: TLC

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance introduced fans to Jovi Dufren. The Louisiana native had fallen in love with Yara Zaya who lived in Ukraine and was ready to uproot her life to join Jovi in America.

Shortly after getting married, Jovi and Yara welcomed their daughter, Mylah. The birth of their child helped the couple grow closer together, especially since they experienced a miscarriage early in their relationship.

Jovi has proven himself to be a hands-on kind of dad. He’s embraced fatherhood and proudly shares sweet moments between him and Mylah on social media.

Jovi and Mylah enjoy ‘fun times’ together

Jovi recently shared a few photos on Instagram enjoying a day out with his daughter. In the photos, he is carrying Mylah on his hip.

She can be seen staring up at her dad where she seems to be uninterested in the camera. Mylah then faces forward where fans can see how much she resembles Jovi.

Jovi kept the caption on his post simple by saying, “Fun times with my baby girl.”

The two paused for the photo op while they were out walking through the city while on vacation. Their family recently took a trip to Rosemary Beach, Florida. They appear to be sightseeing and enjoying the scenic beach views, and the colorful buildings in the small seaside town.

Jovi has expressed that having Mylah is one of the best things that has happened to him. He often posts the special moments they share, noting how being her dad has changed his life.

Jovi believes Mylah helped his relationship with Yara

Although Jovi and Yara appeared to have worked through many of their differences, they faced some huge obstacles early in their relationship. Viewers may recall seeing them argue over their living arrangements, Jovi’s family, and the strain of being separated due to Jovi’s job.

In a Q&A session on Jovi’s Instagram, one fan questioned Jovi and Yara’s relationship, asking if they would still be together if Mylah wasn’t born. Jovi said he believed they would have still gotten married, but he didn’t think they would have stayed together.

He went on to reveal that Mylah brought them closer together when they were having a rough time at the start of their marriage. They got married quickly and were only a newlywed couple for a few months before becoming parents. The stress levels were high and made things difficult for them.

Thankfully, they seemed to have found their groove as a couple. As Mylah is on the cusp of turning 2, they have become a tight-knit family who enjoy creating new memories and sharing their lives with the 90 Day community.

