90 Day Fiance: Jovi Dufren doubles down on comments about his marriage to Yara Zaya

90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren is doubling down on the claims he made that if it weren’t for his and Yara Zaya’s daughter Mylah, they would be divorced.

90 Day Fiance viewers watched as Season 8 couple Jovi and Yara struggled in their relationship, often getting into heated arguments. Despite their fiery tempers and disagreements, however, they’ve become a fan-favorite couple.

Ukrainian-born Yara and U.S. resident Jovi wed on Valentine’s Day in 2020 and welcomed their first child, daughter Mylah, in September of the same year.

Since Mylah’s arrival, Jovi and Yara’s lives have drastically changed. Although having a child means they have less time for each other or to go out with friends, Jovi has claimed that Mylah saved his marriage to Yara.

During an Instagram Q&A earlier this summer, Jovi was asked by a fan if Yara had never gotten pregnant whether they’d still have gotten married.

“Honestly, I’ve thought about that a lot,” Jovi answered. “I think more likely that we wouldn’t have stayed together.” He added, “The beginning of our marriage was very hard but Mylah pulled us together. But I think we would have still gotten married anyway.”

Last month, Jovi stuck to his guns when he was asked by a fan whether he regretted what he said.

Jovi unapologetically answered, “I mean not really, its probably true.”

Jovi Dufren reaffirms that he and Yara Zaya wouldn’t be married if not for daughter Mylah

Now, the 90 Day Fiance star is doubling down on his statements once again after garnering some support from his Instagram followers after answering yet another Q&A.

One of Jovi’s supporters wrote, “People dont like your statement because, its the truth. People dont like hearing the truth anymore.”

Jovi showed that he agreed with the statement, replying, “Thank you!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻”

Another one of Jovi’s supporters came to his defense: “Idk why everyone is jumping your case over what you said about your relationship.”

Once again, Jovi thanked his follower, writing, “Thankkkkk you!! I don’t think it’s a big deal either. I said what i felt and i don’t see why that’s a big deal.”

He stood firm in his admission once again after another fan asked, “[Were] you being serious when you said you and Yara would not be married if it weren’t for Mylah?”

Along with a photo of himself holding Mylah as they relaxed poolside on a lounger, Jovi responded, “I said what I felt, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.”

Jovi and Yara’s storyline currently playing out on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Jovi and Yara joined Season 7 of Happily Ever After? where their storyline is currently playing out on TLC.

When asked what Jovi is most excited about viewers watching unfold this season, he shared, “How we adapted to unexpected times and circumstances. Tune in to see more.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.