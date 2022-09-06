90 Day Fiance: Jovi Dufren called ‘mean and stupid’ not bothered by the nasty comments

Jovi Dufren reacted to a nasty comment he got from a 90 Day Fiance critic. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Jovi Dufren has been in the public eye since being on Season 8 of the flagship show with his Ukrainian wife, Yara Zaya.

In that time, it looks like Jovi has learned to have a thick skin when it comes to hate and criticism because he just proved it in a comment back to a naysayer.

Jovi often does Q&A with his following of 355k on Instagram. He fields and responds to all kinds of questions regarding his daughter Mylah, relationship with Yara, regrets, and travel, to name a few.

However, Jovi does not just choose to only show the positive comments and questions he gets. He also shares the negative ones and often tries to make light in his replies.

Most recently, in his Q&A, Jovi was asked, “Why r u so stupid and mean lmao.”

To which Jovi answered by a sharing picture where he was playing with Mylah and saying, “Just natural i guess.”

Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

Jovi Dufren revealed he had a falling out with his mom Gwen Eymard

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jovi and Yara had a discussion about the falling out they had with Jovi’s mom, Gwen Eymard.

Yara said that she had not seen Gwen in six months after Jovi got into a bad argument with her. Yara revealed that the issues between them were over Yara needing help from Gwen and Gwen not being willing to.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

When Jovi goes away for work for at least one month at a time, Gwen has historically jumped in to help Yara with whatever she needed. Now, apparently, Jovi and Yara have been upset that Gwen has not been willing to help them more.

In the trailer for the next episode, Jovi and Yara will sit down and talk with Gwen, who will say that she is no one’s babysitter but loves her capacity as a grandmother.

Jovi Dufren admitted that he didn’t like Yara Zaya’s breasts

Also, during the latest episode of HEA, Yara talked to Jovi about how bad she thought her breasts looked, and Jovi did not disagree. While he said Yara had a hot body, he admitted that Yara’s breasts had changed since giving birth and that there was room for improvement.

Yara expressed that she wanted to have breast augmentation surgery, and Jovi was not opposed and announced that he liked fake breasts.

Yara has since gotten a breast lift and implants.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.