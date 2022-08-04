90 Day Fiance: Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya are creating their own dating app

Yara and Jovi created their own dating app and are excitedly awaiting its launch. Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya announced that she and her husband, Jovi Dufren, have created their own dating app.

Yara and Jovi made their 90 Day Fiance debut during Season 8 of the flagship series.

Jovi, an American native, brought Ukrainian-born Yara to the U.S. on a K-1 visa, and they soon discovered Yara was pregnant before tying the knot on Valentine’s Day in 2020. Later that same year, they welcomed their firstborn child, daughter Mylah.

Despite some struggles early in their relationship, as evidenced by their constant bickering, Yara and Jovi have proven that they’re the real deal.

The couple often travels together and shares their luxurious lifestyle experiences with their combined 933,000 followers on Instagram.

Recently, while visiting L.A., Yara held a Q&A in her Instagram Stories and fielded questions from some curious 90 Day Fiance fans in a question box she called, “I have free time, let’s talk.”

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya dishes on dating app she created with husband Jovi Dufren

One of her fans wanted to know, “Weren’t you and Jovi working on a new dating app or something? How is that going?”

Yara revealed, “Yes, we do. Hopeful soon people will be able to [find] love in our new app 🥰 So excited.”

Jovi and Yara found love through a dating app

Yara and Jovi know a thing or two about couples finding love on an app – they met when Jovi downloaded a travel app to meet new people. They connected and stayed in contact with each other before finally deciding to meet in person in Budapest, Hungary. The love birds fell hard for each other, and soon Yara was in New Orleans, Louisiana, Jovi’s hometown.

Recently, the couple has been holed up in L.A. at the swanky Beverly Hilton while Yara is on business. During a shopping trip to posh Rodeo Drive, Yara couldn’t contain her excitement when she and Jovi got recognized by celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

“Hey guys when you are walking in L.A. in the street and John and Chrissy know who you are, they recognize you, you literally win this life,” Yara said in a video following the sighting. “That’s how I feel right now, I feel like I win this life.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.