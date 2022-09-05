90 Day Fiance: Jovi Dufren and baby Mylah enjoy the farm life

Jovi and his 2-year-old daughter Mylah enjoyed some time together at the farm. Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren enjoyed some Daddy-daughter time with his daughter Mylah on a farm.

Jovi and his Ukrainian-born wife, Yara Zaya, have been enjoying the last days of summer.

The fan-favorite couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Mylah, often joins her parents on their many excursions, which they typically share on social media.

Recently, Jovi shared a carousel post to his Instagram showcasing his and Mylah’s day together at a petting zoo in Cut Off, Louisiana.

For their first stop of the day, Jovi shared a photo of himself holding Mylah, who pensively reached out one hand as Jovi fed a goat who stood nearby. In the second slide, Mylah made eye contact with the camera and added one of her hands to the goat’s feed cup, looking like she was enjoying herself with a big smile.

One last swipe right showed a photo of Jovi and Mylah standing near the goat’s pen, Mylah looking a bit apprehensive. The adorable toddler showed off her fashion sense, much like her mom Yara’s, sporting a floral romper with ruffle sleeves, her hair held up by a big, white bow in a high ponytail, and a pair of white sandals.

Jovi Dufren and daughter Mylah enjoy Daddy-daughter time at petting zoo

For his part, Jovi wore a casual t-shirt and shorts outfit, which he paired with some camo-printed Crocs.

“Took her a little time to warm up to the animals (like an hour) 😂😂,” Jovi captioned the adorable share.

Mylah recently celebrated her second birthday, which both Jovi and Yara commemorated on their respective Instagram pages. Yara shared a video of Mylah, which she captioned, “Happy birthday my princess 👸 can’t believe you ready 2 ❤️.”

In the video, Mylah excitedly blew out the candles on her cake, which stood next to an illuminated number two, surrounded by white balloons and gold butterflies.

Jovi also shared a video in honor of Mylah’s second birthday, which he captioned, “CAN NOT BELIEVE she is already 2. Happy 2nd birthday to my baby girl, I couldn’t imagine life without her!!”

Mylah has been a blessing in Jovi and Yara’s lives

“Thanks for being such a blessing in our lives,” he continued, “AND where did the time go 😭😭😭😭. So emotional going back through these memories and seeing how much she has grown 💙💛.”

Set to the song Thing of Beauty by Danger Twins, Jovi shared a video compilation showing footage of himself, Yara, and Mylah throughout the past two years.

Mylah has been an important part of her parents’ lives — as Jovi recently admitted, if it weren’t for his daughter, he and Yara would most likely be divorced.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.