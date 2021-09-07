90 Day Fiance: Jovi and Yara return home to New Orleans after devastating hurricane

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren return to Louisiana. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren left their New Orleans home to avoid Hurricane Ida. However, yesterday, Jovi posted that they were headed back to assess the damage.

The new dad stayed in Dallas with his wife and their baby, Mylah for several days because they fled Louisiana. However, Jovi has been doing his part to help victims who have suffered a loss. He’s been posting about organizations providing help for people in need, and he’s also made donations of his own.

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya return to New Orleans

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars recently shared on social media that they were heading back home, and Jovi urged his followers to share footage of the Hurricane’s aftermath to help spread awareness.

“Now that I see phone service is coming back in some areas, please continued to send footage to raise awareness for Lousiana,” wrote Jovi in an Instagram post. “We are doing everything we can to support and will be traveling back home tomorrow to check things out.”

Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

Since sharing the post, Jovi and Yara have returned home, and the Ukraine native shared a photo on Instagram showing some of the damage.

“This is so sad,” wrote Yara. “I’ll try to put the video on YouTube tomorrow for yall about [the] hurricane.”

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Jovi’s mom starts GoFundMe for hurricane victims

Meanwhile Jovi’s mom Gwen has also shared an update after returning home and seeing the damage.

She also created a GoFundMe page to help victims and recently spoke out when a few Instagram trolls questioned why she doesn’t simply move away from the hurricane-prone area.

“I’ve had a couple of messages–some really ugly messages –from people telling me that I should move; they’re not giving me any money because I chose to live in hurricane [area] and that’s okay,” remarked the 90 Day Fiance:Happily Ever After? cast member.

She continued, “I don’t need your money, I don’t want your money. I want for people with good hearts to give to the babies that we have here that don’t have any milk or any diapers. And the mommas that are doing their best to feed their toddlers…ya’ll I don’t understand how someone could be that mean.”

“This is home for us, I am in no way begging anybody to give any money so please don’t think that way. The items that we’ve donated so far have come out of our pockets because the GoFuneMe is kind of in limbo right now,” Gwen explained.

After explaining that she’s been using her own resources to help victims as well, Gwen made it clear, “I’m not asking for anything for myself yall I’m really not.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.