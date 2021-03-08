90 Day Fiance: Jonathan Rivera ends Instagram hiatus – Hints move to Michigan

90 Day Fiance star Jonathan Rivera with his future wife, Janelle Miller. Pic credit: @jonathan_myrealtor/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Jonathan Rivera made a surprising return to Instagram after months of being on hiatus. Fernanda Flores’s ex-husband opted to steer clear from social media shortly after announcing his engagement to Janelle Miller.

It seems to be a smart move for Jonathan as he continues to enjoy a drama-free relationship with his future wife. But now, the real estate hunk is back on the spotlight, much to everyone’s surprise.

90 Day Fiance: Jonathan Rivera returns to Instagram

It looks like Jonathan Rivera is ready to return to the bustling world of social media. The 90 Day Fiance star just ended his nine-month-long hiatus with a sweet photo with Janelle Miller and they are looking more in love than ever.

In the snap, Jonathan rocked a scruffy quarantine beard while his fiancee looked chic as always. The TLC star simply captioned the post with “Grateful,” matched with a heart emoji.

It seems the couple is still going strong, especially after staying away from the spotlight for months. It’s no secret that TV personalities like Jonathan tend to get both good and bad remarks on social media, which can definitely make or break a relationship.

Perhaps the 90 Day Fiance star has learned his lesson from his very public romance with Fernanda Flores. The ex-couple exposed their lives on a reality show and obviously, it didn’t end well for them.

Jonathan enjoys time away from the spotlight

But now, Jonathan Rivera seems to take a different approach in his new relationship. The 90 Day Fiance star has been keeping things private as much as possible and it proves to be effective in living a more peaceful life with his fiancee.

While Jonathan chose privacy with Janelle Miller, his ex-wife, Fernanda Flores, is the complete opposite. The reality star continues to enjoy the limelight as an aspiring model.

The 90 Day Fiance celeb made a big move to Chicago to pursue a career in modeling. It seems Fernanda is doing quite well in her chosen path. She landed several modeling gigs and even made connections in the industry.

90 Day Fiance: Did Jonathan move to Michigan?

Meanwhile, Jonathan Rivera’s sudden return to Instagram sparked speculations that he and Janelle Miller moved to Michigan. This is after eagle-eyed fans noticed a small detail on his IG bio suggesting he relocated again.

On his page, Jonathan used the hashtags “#riverarealtymi,” “#michigan,” and “#realestate.” These seemingly confirmed that he’s now pursuing a real estate career in Michigan.

Previously, the 90 Day Fiance star moved to Chicago to be with his fiancee. Fernanda considered the move “disappointing,” considering he refused to do so when she was the one asking for it.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.