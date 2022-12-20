90 Day Fiance: Jibri Bell jokes about ‘pressure’ to have a baby after Miona meets castmate’s newborn daughter

Do Jibri and Miona have baby fever? Pic credit: @jibribell/Instagram

Jibri Bell joked that he and his wife, Miona Bell, are “under pressure” to have a baby after Miona recently posed for a photo with a castmate’s newborn daughter.

Two couples from the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 cast recently welcomed babies after revealing during their Tell All they were expecting.

Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes welcomed their daughter, Aleesi, in November, while Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer welcomed their son, Nicolas Antonio, shortly after.

Recently, Miona, who became good friends with Thais during their time together on the flagship series, shared an Instagram post of herself, Thais, and Aleesi posing together for an adorable photo.

Miona cradled baby Aleesi and Thais stood next to them. It was Miona and Aleesi’s first meeting, as noted in her caption, which read, “Aleesi and I finally meet each other 🥰.”

“She was such a sweet calm baby and she let me feed her and hold her the whole time, made my day so much better!” Miona continued. “So proud of you @thaisramoniee such a strong woman and amazing mom 🥹🥰.”

Miona’s post was met with plenty of love from her fans and followers, with more than 22,000 Likes in just two hours. Hundreds more left comments, gushing over the sweet photo.

Jibri Bell jokes about ‘peer pressure’ to have a baby with Miona Bell

One of the first to comment was Miona’s husband, Jibri Bell.

“Alessi is Precious!” Jibri wrote before joking, “The peer pressure is reallll 😅.”

Several of Miona’s followers replied and showed their support of her and Jibri welcoming a child of their own.

90 Day Fiance fans can’t wait for Jibri and Miona to have babies

One such comment read, “@jibribell you and @mionabell would have gorgeous babies. And I can only imagine the matching family clothing line that would start. 🔥”

“Yup cuz we’re waiting 👀👀🤣🤣🤣,” wrote another 90 Day Fiance fan who would love to see Jibri and Miona expand their family.

Reinforcing the pressure to have kids, another commenter wrote in response to Jibri, “hahahaha ndugu now you have pressure on 😂😂😂😂”

Miona isn’t ready to have babies yet

Although Jibri joked about welcoming a baby with Miona, the Serbian beauty made it clear recently that she isn’t ready to add kids to the mix any time soon.

During an IG Story Q&A, Miona told her fans that she needs to prepare herself mentally, physically, and financially before thinking about babies. Noting that she believes no one is ever truly prepared to welcome a child, Miona added that she wants to be able to give her future children her “full time and attention.”

That wasn’t the first time Miona addressed having kids with Jibri. She lashed out at her followers who repeatedly asked her whether she was pregnant, telling them, “Like, I do not understand. Is my purpose on this earth to be a mother and only [be a] mother and there is nothing else?”

Miona reinforced that, for the time being, she doesn’t want to be a mother; but if and when the time comes, 90 Day Fiance fans will surely show their support.

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All airs on Sunday, January 1 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.