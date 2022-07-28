90 Day Fiance: Jibri Bell called out for ‘gross comment’ he made to Miona Bell

A 90 Day Fiance viewer came for Jibri over a comment he made aimed at Miona. Pic credit: @jibribell/Instagram

Jibri Bell found himself on the defensive when a 90 Day Fiance viewer slammed him for a “gross” comment he made aimed at his wife, Miona Bell.

Among five other new couples, Jibri and Miona – who recently celebrated their three-year dating anniversary – joined Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance. The couple’s presence on the flagship series has catapulted them as social media influencers on Instagram.

Recently, Miona announced the launch of her beauty line, Miona Beauty, where she’s offering her signature ponytails for sale in various textures and shades.

It looks as though Miona is already seeing the fruits of her labor, as her new business seems to be a success so far. Taking to her Instagram this week, Miona shared a video explaining the different ponytails she offers via Miona Beauty.

Jibri stopped by the post to leave a humorous remark in the comments section, but one 90 Day Fiance fan didn’t find the humor in his joke.

Jibri’s comment to Miona read, “🔥🔥🔥 babe I shipped off all your boxes can I take a break and make love to you now?! 😂😅”

90 Day Fiance viewer calls Jibri Bell’s playful comment to Miona ‘gross’

Although some of Miona’s followers found the humor in Jibri’s comment, one critic did not and felt it was unprofessional and “gross” to leave such a comment on a post advertising Miona’s new business. They responded to him, “Yuck. Gross comment for her professional page.”

Jibri fired back, noting, “@souldirtybastard902 your username is professional 😂”

The back-and-forth continued, with the critic firing back, “@jibribell I’m not trying to sell a product 🤷🏼‍♀️”

Further down in the comment’s replies, Jibri continued, “@souldirtybastard902 [you’re too] busy hating 😂🤷🏾‍♂️”

Jibri finds support from 90 Day Fiance fan amid criticism from haters

Jibri found support from another one of Miona’s followers who replied to the critic, “@souldirtybastard902 oh no a man expressing he wants to sleep with his wife. How inappropriate! 😱😱😱 Like grow up dude 🤣”

Since debuting this season on 90 Day Fiance, Jibri has come across his fair share of criticism. Viewers have accused him of being a clout chaser, something he didn’t deny, and he has found himself on the defensive on more than one occasion.

Earlier this year, Jibri clapped back when a 90 Day Fiance viewer expressed they were “embarrassed” for him and Miona due to their sometimes over-the-top antics. His response to his critic’s shady comment was a sarcastic one: “Me too! So happy and free… ughh disgusting.”

Jibri keeps things positive despite any backlash he receives from his fame on 90 Day Fiance. Pointing out how many critics bash him and Miona for choosing bold fashion choices and displaying their love for each other, Jibri made it clear that he’s a lover and not a fighter.

In an Instagram Story from May 2022, Jibri shared how he deals with haters: “I want to give them a hug and tell them love [exists]!!!”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.