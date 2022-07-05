90 Day Fiance: Jess Caroline shares before and after body results after changing her lifestyle

Jess Caroline shared physical progress pictures with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum and the ex-girlfriend of Colt Johnson, Jess Caroline, shared a brave post with fans on social media where she touted the result of her changed lifestyle.

28-year-old Jess shared before and after progress pictures of her body and physical gains. In the comments of her post, she claimed that the difference between the two photos was two weeks, although she did not put that in her caption.

The photos were taken from the back, and she gave 90 Day fans a side view of what she had accomplished.

Jess was first featured on Season 5 of Happily Ever After? when she was dating Colt. She also appeared with her now-husband Brian Harvey in Season 1 of The Single Life, where Colt was in a relationship with Vanessa Guerra and wanted to make amends with Jess.

Since then, she has also made an appearance on 90 Day Diaries.

Jess Caroline shared her physical progress pictures with 90 Day Fiance fans

Jess shared two sets of side-by-side progress photos from both the back and side views.

In her caption, she described, “I decided to change… change my body, change my habits, my diet, my routine, my schedules… I’m taking more care of myself and I’m already seeing a difference, not only in my body, but in the discipline I’m having.”

She continued, “It’s not easy, there are days when you want to give up, not work out. But I’m doing my best, I’m going to work out even when I don’t feel like it, it won’t always be perfect, but little by little I get there. I already feel much healthier and I’m happier.”

She also tagged a Brazilian nutritionist in her post.

Jess Caroline has an OnlyFans

Jess was one of the more recent 90 Day stars to join OnlyFans.

While she does not currently promote her adult platform in her Instagram bio, she has in the past and posts on her feed.

90 Day fans who want to follow her on OnlyFans will pay $10 per month, and Jess made it clear she does not do anything nude.

Other 90 Day cast members to join OnlyFans recently include Darcey Silva, Tania Maduro, and Syngin Colchester.

Many 90 Day stars have used OnlyFans at one time or another, and many have crossed over to the adult platform Unfilterd.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.