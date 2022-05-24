90 Day Fiance: Jenny Slatten busts out dance moves in cute video with her daughter

Jenny Slatten danced for the camera as her daughter filmed her on vacation. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Jenny Slatten has been vacationing in India with her daughter Tina, Tina’s partner Jennie, and her husband Sumit Singh.

The foursome has been traveling around India seeing the sights together and Tina has been documenting many different aspects of their trip.

In one of Tina’s videos, they were the only patrons at a beachfront restaurant in the Indian state of Goa and Jenny busted out some dance moves for the camera as it rained outside.

Jenny and Sumit have appeared on all three seasons of The Other Way where their 30-year age difference was a major hurdle the entire time. Not only was Sumit’s family against the marriage for cultural reasons, but Sumit also had to get a divorce from an arranged marriage he hid from Jenny for years.

Jenny Slatten danced while her daughter Tina Cuevas filmed

Tina made a video documenting the group’s experience at a restaurant in Goa. As it rained outside, Tina talked about the restaurant they were at and said they were going to stay there until nighttime to see the lights on the beach.

The video panned to their food and drinks before it cut to Tina telling her mom to “bust a move” and Jenny did a little dance as music played in the background.

64-year-old Jenny stood in one place as she jiggled her lower half before turning around to face Tina and the camera where she started incorporating arm movements into her dancing.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh have been having a blast with Tina Cuevas and her partner

Tina and Jennie are nearing the end of their two-week trip to India to visit Jenny and Sumit and soak up the sights together.

Viewers met Tina and Jennie when they went to India to meet Sumit for the first time on Season 1 of The Other Way where they tried to make sure that Jenny was in a good situation.

Since being in India, Tina has chronicled all the fun their group has been having traveling to different tourist destinations throughout India.

Tina made a recent video where she highlighted the Indian fashion she loved and modeled a bunch of different traditional kurtas for fans. She also made a separate video showing off Jenny’s wardrobe full of kurtas.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.