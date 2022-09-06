90 Day Fiance: Jeniffer Tarazona shares throwback pictures of ‘Mis lindas chicas’

Jeniffer Tarazona shared throwback photos with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Jeniffer Tarazona surprised fans by sharing pictures of her younger self.

It is unclear what prompted the throwback pictures, but they were a fun glimpse into Jeniffer’s past nonetheless.

In the first photo, Jeniffer shared she wrote, “Hahaha,” over a picture of herself with her head turned, holding a drink while her friend looked at her grimacing. Her other friend was making a funny face while looking at the camera.

The second pic was of Jenniffer standing in the middle of the second row between a group of girlfriends, other aged women, and one child. Jeniffer looked much younger and was smiling in the group picture.

Over the image, Colombian native Jeniffer remarked, “Mis lindas chicas.”

Jeniffer first appeared on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days alongside her ex, Tim Malcolm. Since then, she has been a cast member on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Jeniffer Tarazona and Jesse Meester are still going strong

When Jeniffer appeared on Season 2 of The Single Life, it was revealed that she and fellow alum Jesse Meester had been carrying on an online relationship for about a year.

Jesse flew down to Colombia to meet Jeniffer in person for the first time, and the pair hit it off. The L word was thrown around by the pair, who committed to each other by the end of Jesse’s trip.

During the Season 2 Tell All, the pair boasted that they had been doing luxury travel in exotic locales and were going to be buying a Spanish villa together.

Together they keep up individual and joint Instagram pages where showing off their love and lifestyle appears to be the priority.

Jeniffer has a young daughter who Jesse met, but it is unclear if Jeniffer left her daughter back home in Colombia with her mom, who often helped out.

Jeniffer Tarazona and Jesse Meester have not had nice things to say about Tim Malcolm

When Jeniffer was with Tim on Before the 90 Days, she called him a “p***y” for not having sex with her.

During The Single Life Tell All, Tim and his ex-fiancee Veronica Rodriguez faced off against Jesse and Jeniffer, where Jesse called them jealous.

Jesse had previously said that Tim talked him up to Jeniffer while they were dating, which Tim denies.

90 Day: The Single Life will premiere on Monday, September 12 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.