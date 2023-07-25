90 Day Fiance: Jasmine tries to ‘manipulate’ Gino into buying a bigger ring and hiring an immigration lawyer

Jasmine Pineda is hoping to upgrade her engagement ring and hire a lawyer to expedite the K-1 visa process, but Gino Palazzolo is putting his foot down.

In a clip from Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Gino stands up to Jasmine like never before.

While shopping for a birthday present for her sister, Liz, Jasmine becomes impatient about waiting for her K-1 visa to be approved so she can leave Panama and move to Michigan with Gino.

When Jasmine suggests hiring an immigration lawyer to speed things up, Gino tells her that she should pay for it, not him.

“Okay, tell ya what,” Gino fires back at Jasmine. “You give me the money for the lawyer, and I’ll get one. How’s that sound?”

Sign up for our newsletter!

When Gino admits that he isn’t about to waste his money on an attorney, which he considers unnecessary, Jasmine takes it personally and thinks he’s hinting that she’s a waste of money.

Gino tells TLC’s cameras during a solo confessional that he’s frustrated that Jasmine thinks he needs to hire an attorney. He explains that his ex-wife was from Brazil and that he brought her to the U.S. without any intervention from a lawyer.

“I feel like Jasmine’s kind of manipulating me by trying to convince me to buy her a ring right now, and that’s not what I came here for,” Gino also confesses.

90 Day Fiance viewers will remember during Season 5 of Before the 90 Days when Gino visited a pawn shop to buy Jasmine’s engagement ring. Gino came under fire for spending just $270 on the ring, although he was admittedly on a budget at the time, noting that “it’s not the cost of the ring that matters, it’s the love that you have for each other.”

Aside from Jasmine pushing for more expensive bling, she insists that Gino should put out the money and hire a lawyer. That’s when Gino makes a bold and surprising move and puts his foot down.

“You do not tell me what to do,” Gino fires back. “I’m the one that did all the paperwork. I’m the one that took hours figuring out how to fill everything out. I am the one who did everything. I know what’s going on. You are clueless. You have no clue what’s going on.”

Jasmine unsurprisingly isn’t happy with Gino’s remarks, calling him a “jerk.” Gino then walks out of the shop after telling the clerk that he’s not ready to buy a ring for Jasmine today, telling his fiancee to buy it herself.

After Gino walks out on her, Jasmine confesses that it “shatters her heart” that her fiance isn’t willing to spend his money on a lawyer.

“I feel like I mean nothing to him,” says Jasmine during her emotional confessional.

Jasmine and Gino’s relationship woes

Jasmine and Gino disagreeing on whether to hire an immigration lawyer is just one of many issues in their relationship. This season, viewers learned — whether they liked it or not — that Gino isn’t pleasing Jasmine in the bedroom, so she took some extreme measures to try and rev up his sex drive.

Jasmine’s ex-boyfriend living in her apartment building and meeting her for lunch was another red flag for Gino, who questioned whether she might be cheating with her ex. Further adding to the tension in their long-distance romance was the conversation about a prenup, which didn’t go well.

This couple surely has 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers scratching their heads, wondering why they’re still together despite all of the warning signs.

Whether Jasmine and Gino will continue to hang on to hope or go their separate ways remains to be seen, so stay tuned this season to find out where their relationship is headed.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.