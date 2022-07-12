90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda wears biker shorts and crop top, manifests a great life for 2023

Jasmine is manifesting good vibes for 2023. Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Jasmine Pineda is manifesting good vibes for 2023 and doing so in some cute workout gear.

Jasmine has amassed a large following on social media, with over 200,000 followers on Instagram between her two accounts.

The Panamanian-born brunette beauty often uses Instagram to spread positivity — as one of her Instagram bios touts “content to make you feel good about yourself.”

Over the weekend, Jasmine spread some of her positive vibes to her adoring fans with her latest gym selfie share.

Jasmine Pineda is manifesting good vibes in a crop top and biker shorts

Sharing a carousel post to her Instagram, Jasmine showed off her fit physique in a cute baby pink crop top and black biker shorts. The first slide showed Jasmine crouching on the mat at the gym as she snapped her mirror selfie.

The 34-year-old fitness enthusiast paired white athletic shoes with her outfit and wore her long, dark hair down, showing off her long French manicure as she snapped the pic, giving her best serious face, surrounded by gym equipment behind her.

Next, Jasmine took to the gym locker room for another mirror selfie, this time standing up to show off a pair of black sunglasses resting between her cleavage as she once again gave a serious glare to the camera lens.

Another swipe right revealed a close-up shot of one of Jasmine’s meals (likely vegan given her strict diet), while the next slide gave a close-up shot of her drinks before revealing a refreshing plate of fruit. For her final pic, Jasmine shared her gorgeous view as she dined, overlooking the ocean.

She captioned the post, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 🫶🏻Picture this: the year is 2023. You’re enjoying a beautiful meal at your favorite restaurant. All of your dreams have come true. Your creative career is flourishing. Your anxiety is cured. You’re in love. After years of struggle you have prevailed. Life is effortless and wonderful. -I want you to claim this energy. Manifest it! 🫶🏻”

90 Day Fiance fans reciprocate Jasmine’s positive energy

Jasmine’s posts always reciprocate her uplifting energy and garner plenty of positive feedback. Jasmine’s American fiance, Gino Palazzolo, was one of the first to comment, leaving a slew of emojis for his fiancee, including blue hearts and Panama’s flag, among others.

Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

One of Jasmine’s followers encouraged her to stick with her regimented workout routine and strict diet, given the results they’re yielding. “Keep it up..you look Fabulous Sister🔥,” their comment read.

Jasmine received plenty more love in the comments section, with fans calling her “Cute” and “Beautiful.”

Last month, Jasmine revealed the impetus behind her decision to get into fitness: “I’ll confess this to you, my dear friends: I started working out because someone broke my heart. It was by far the best decision I’ve made.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.