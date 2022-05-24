90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda wants to ‘trust the process’ in stylish crop top and thigh-skimming miniskirt

Jasmine was spreading good vibes in a crop top and a miniskirt. Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda continues to spread positivity while showing off her fit physique.

Over the weekend, Jasmine shared a message of encouragement on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Panamanian beauty shared a series of pics from her native country in Summit Park, Panama, a botanical garden and zoo in Central America.

Jasmine Pineda sends positive message to fans while modeling crop top and miniskirt

“🍃Trust the process because everything is happening for your highest good. You have to believe even if you can’t see it now. Everything is coming together. Surrender. Trust. Flow,” Jasmine told her followers in the caption of the first post.

In the photo included in her post, Jasmine posed on an abandoned train, grabbing onto the handles of the stairs. The 35-year-old mother of two sported a long-sleeved, bubble gum pink crop top paired with a high-waisted, pleated, plaid skirt and pale pink athletic shoes.

Showing off her shapely legs, Jasmine wore her long, dark hair down and parted in the middle and showed off a neon yellow manicure to go along with her natural makeup look.

In a second post on her other Instagram account, Jasmine shared more photos from her day in Summit Park, choosing to caption the post, “🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌷Cherish the things that money can’t buy ⭐️”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In the Instagram post, Jasmine shared four more photos from her impromptu photoshoot on the abandoned train. In a couple of the shots, Jasmine playfully dangled her feet from the stairs of the train as she looked into the distance.

Jasmine’s journey to the US following 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Jasmine’s uplifting posts come on the heels of her Instagram Story earlier this month, in which she admitted to struggling with anxiety and missing Gino, saying, “Distance sucks.”

Jasmine is still living in Panama while Gino is in the US. Last month, Jasmine shared with her hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers that her K1 visa had been pre-approved.

“K1 visa has been pre approved so it can happen any time soon 🥳,” Jasmine said. She also shared that when she arrives, they won’t be staying in Gino’s native state of Michigan but rather moving south: “We are planning to move to Tampa. We’re not staying in Michigan.”

While Jasmine awaits her K1 visa approval, she’s been keeping a positive mindset and sharing it with her adoring fans. After all, her Instagram profile promises to provide “content to make you feel good about yourself.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.