90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda urges fans to be happy with their imperfect bodies

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Jasmine Pineda continues to encourage her fans with messages about body positivity.

Jasmine takes her health very seriously and prides herself on infusing positivity into every situation.

Recently, the Panamanian beauty reminded her fans that despite what they see her post on social media, she struggles like everyone else, especially when it comes to body image.

90 Day Fiance alum Jasmine Pineda reminds fans her life isn’t perfect, urges them to ‘believe in’ themselves

Jasmine took to Instagram Stories over the weekend to share a message with her hundreds of thousands of followers that just because they only see the good parts of her life, that doesn’t mean she isn’t without fault.

“I don’t want by any [means] people to believe my life is perfect,” Jasmine told her fans. “I don’t post most of my struggles (which are a lot). It’s just that I try to keep my social media with good vibes and motivational.”

Jasmine runs two Instagram accounts, where she proudly touts that she’s a “Mental health advocate,” “Spreading body positivity,” who shares “Content to make you feel good about yourself.” So her encouraging messages don’t come as a surprise to her followers.

Jasmine continued to tell her fans that “social media is at the most just a 10% of someone’s real life,” and reminded them to be happy with their lives and their bodies without comparing themselves to others. She pushed the message that people’s self-esteem comes from within and told her fans to “believe in yourself.”

“Babe, you’re the only person who can stop you from making your dreams come true!” Jasmine continued, calling her fans “queens” and “kings.”

Jasmine shared her latest method of healthy living

In her next few slides, Jasmine shared that she’s currently working on improving her health with some new techniques: “I’m trying to eat healthier to reduce cellulite, drinking enough water [and] massaging myself,” she wrote ahead of her next pic.

In the next slide, Jasmine demonstrated massaging her legs with a wooden spoon, in an effort to reduce cellulite.

Jasmine recently explained to her fans the reason why she got into working out. The 35-year-old former reality TV star said that having her heart broken by her ex was her impetus to get into better shape. As her fans can see by her frequent bikini posts on Instagram, Jasmine’s decision to begin working out has paid off.

“I’ll confess this to you, my dear friends: I started working out because someone broke my heart,” Jasmine said. “It was by far, the best decision I’ve made.”

