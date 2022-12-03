90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda taking time away from social media following ‘attacks’ on her appearance

Jasmine is taking a break from social media. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Jasmine Pineda is taking a social media hiatus after haters “attacked” her appearance.

The Panamanian beauty recently shared that she’s received “many attacks” on her appearance that have led her to take some time away from social media.

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Jasmine shared a close-up selfie along with a message for her 141k followers.

“I don’t get why I receive so many attacks to my physical appearance,” she wrote. “I’ve decided to take some time off from IG. I love you all, Jas.”

The Story came along with a recent carousel post on her IG Feed. In the share, Jasmine posted the same up-close selfie, a black-and-white version, and some other miscellaneous photos.

For another slide in the post, Jasmine posed from inside her bathroom, snapping a selfie in a yellow top and pink biker shorts. In several other shots, Jasmine posed alongside a mystery man and woman and shared footage of herself walking a runway in a hot pink, floor-length dress.

She captioned the post, “A happy soul is the best shield for a cruel world. What an amazing month November. Thanks! 🤎”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine’s Story likely referred to some of the negative comments she received on the post. She didn’t mention receiving hateful DMs, although that was probably the case.

“Somebody’s had some work done,” one of Jasmine’s critics wrote of her appearance in the IG post.

Another called her “Fake” while one commenter questioned why Jasmine chose to wear extensions and told her to let her hair grow instead.

Pic credit: @jasminepineda/Instagram

Jasmine has faced backlash over her appearance before

This isn’t the first time Jasmine has opened up about receiving hate online regarding her appearance.

Over the summer, Jasmine vowed that she wouldn’t share any more bikini photos after receiving hate messages from critics calling her a w***e.

While celebrating her 36th birthday on IG, Jasmine shared that more haters came for her, this time calling her “old” and “ugly.” Understandably, Jasmine was saddened by the comments.

Despite promising her IG followers she wouldn’t share any more bikini pics, the TLC star has continued to show off her amazing figure, modeling lingerie from fellow 90 Day Fiance star Molly Hopkin’s brand, Livi Rae Lingerie.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.