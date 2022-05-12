90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda stuns in LBD during night out in Panama

Jasmine Pineda looks stunning as she spends time in Panama. Pic credit: TLC

Since appearing on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Jasmine Pineda has become popular with many viewers. Her larger-than-life personality became a beloved trait as she fought to make her relationship with Gino Palazzolo work.

Jasmine has also become a savvy social media user. Her Instagram account has become a journal chronicling her push for women empowerment, fitness inspiration, and her favorite stylish looks.

Recently, the Panama-native shared another fashion moment with her followers, as she sent an important message about kindness.

Jasmine wears a LBD while out in Panama

While spending time in Panama, Jasmine went out on the town and dined at a local restaurant called Cafe Bilal. She shared a series of pics from her night out where she rocked her own version of the classic little black dress.

Jasmine wore a black, halter dress that featured a polka dot design up top. The bottom is trimmed with a pop of satin and lace detail, which hit just above her knees.

She paired her dress with black, strappy heels, and a red heart-shaped purse. Her signature long, black hair was kept very simple with soft waves that she kept behind her shoulders.

In her caption, Jasmine took the time to share an important message with her followers.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

She wrote, “Let’s normalize helping each other without expecting something in return (red heart emoji).”

The collection of photos appears to have been taken in the bathroom area of the cafe, and Jasmine shares a smile for the camera while showing off her look.

Jasmine wants to encourage others to spread love and kindness

A theme for Jasmine when she posts on social media is to send a message on the importance of self-love and kindness. She often refers to the work she does to feel empowered and wants to share that with others.

She recently shared how working out has helped improve her life both physically and mentally. During 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, she was often seen hitting the gym and talking about her vegan lifestyle. For Jasmine, focusing on her health is how she practices self-love.

While the TV personality isn’t telling her followers they should mimic her lifestyle, she does encourage them to find something to help them feel empowered and strong. She believes self-love is important before you can accept love from others.

Jasmine also uses her platform to remind her fans to be kind to others. Her message may stem from the criticism she received about her looks and behavior on the show. She has previously opened up about the abuse she endured in her younger years, as well as beginning to lose her hair. She shared how these things affected her life and how the kindness of others helped her heal.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.