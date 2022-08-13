90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda still has the infamous toothbrush gifted to her by Gino Palazzolo

Jasmine Pineda has held on to the unique gift she received from Gino Palazzolo. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo were featured in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

The couple became popular thanks to Jasmine’s over-the-top personality and the ongoing jokes surrounding Gino’s baseball caps and sandals.

Viewers watched Gino travel to Panama to meet Jasmine in person for the first time and attempt to build a genuine relationship with her.

The two had some rocky moments during their time together that involved multiple explosive arguments, cheating allegations, and threats of ending their relationship.

However, the two found a way to overcome their conflicts, and even got engaged at the end of the season.

Now that that the couple is planning their future together, they’re looking back on some of their most memorable moments on the show and sharing them with their fans.

Jasmine Pineda saved the toothbrush Gino Palazzolo gave her on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Gino recently shared a post to Instagram that unlocked a core memory from their time on Before the 90 Days.

The post shows him on a video call with Jasmine where she is holding the pink toothbrush he gave her.

He captioned his post saying, “This toothbrush takes a licking but keeps on ticking! We love you Mr. toothbrush.”

Fans may recall the toothbrush being a Christmas gift from Gino that he gave her shortly after arriving in Panama. During a heated argument, Jasmine got so upset with him that she began throwing out his belongings and items he had given her.

Jasmine took the toothbrush and threw it outside into the woods saying she did not want anything that reminded her of him.

Hoping to salvage their relationship, Gino searched the woods and retrieved the toothbrush. He gave it back to Jasmine, telling her he did not want their relationship to end, and that tossing the toothbrush felt like she was giving up on their love.

The two made up from their fight, and Jasmine kept the toothbrush. Now, it appears to be a memorable token that Jasmine cherishes. Or, perhaps it’s just a reminder of how far they’ve come in their relationship.

Jasmine Pineda hopes to be in America soon

Currently, Jasmine and Gino are still in a long-distance relationship, despite being engaged. They are waiting for her K-1 visa to be approved so that she can move to America. Once that happens, their 90-day timeline to get married will begin.

Gino recently shared that the process is going well, and they are hopeful that Jasmine will get her approval soon.

In the meantime, the two stay connected through video calls and social media. Gino also just returned from Panama where he visited Jasmine for a few weeks. The couple shared some of their favorite things to do in Jasmine’s home country and had their love on full display.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus and streaming on Discovery+.