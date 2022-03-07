90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda shows support for Mike Berk, tells him it’s ‘cool to be weird’

Jasmine Pineda assured her Before the 90 Days castmate Mike Berk that it’s “cool to be weird.” Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda showed support for her fellow Before the 90 Days castmate Mike Berk.

Before the 90 Days viewers have come to know Jasmine as eccentric and melodramatic, two qualities that seem to have paired well with her American love interest, Gino Palazzolo.

Other cast members from the 90 Day Fiance franchise have earned themselves similar reputations over the years, but Jasmine resonated with one in particular.

Mike Berk, the New York native who traveled to Colombia to try his hand at love with Ximena Morales, has earned himself a quirky reputation, and Jasmine wanted him to know that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

The Panamanian beauty recently took to her Instagram stories to send a message to Mike.

Jasmine Pineda shows support for her ‘weird’ friend Mike Berk

“Eyyy Mike!” Jasmine wrote in the slide, along with a superimposed photo of a smiling Mike standing at the President of the United States’ podium.

She continued her message aimed at Mike and tagged his Instagram handle at the bottom of the message that read, “Just a reminder [that it’s] cool to be weird and super boring to be normal I love you my friend 🤗❤.”

Jasmine isn’t afraid to admit that she isn’t exactly typical herself. Earlier this year, the 32-year-old shared a series of photos of herself and Gino sporting matching t-shirts.

Jasmine’s t-shirt read, “I am the crazy Panamanian girlfriend,” while Gino’s shirt read, “I ❤ my crazy Panamanian girlfriend.”

Mike’s relationship with Ximena Morales on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

For his part, Mike’s reputation for being a bit “weird” has mostly stemmed from Ximena Morales’ opinions about him. Ximena made it clearly early in their relationship that she wasn’t okay with his propensity for farting and bad hygiene.

During Sunday’s episode of Before the 90 Days she said she often wakes up to Mike staring at her “like a weird bug.”

It’s unclear whether Ximena and Mike are still together, due to confidentiality contracts, but many 90 Day Fiance viewers speculated that they’ve split.

However, Mike said during a recent interview that he’d still like to “make it work” between himself and Ximena and even said he’s interested in giving IVF a try.

With the recent allegations Ximena made against Mike, accusing him of hitting and scratching her, however, it’s starting to look more and more like their relationship has run its course.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.