90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda shows off yoga pose in high-cut bikini

Jasmine Pineda shows how yoga has helped keep her body toned. Pic credit: TLC

Jasmine Pineda has become somewhat of an influencer since appearing on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

She uses her platform to send positive messages of self-care and wellness to her followers on social media.

Her transparency has been refreshing for many of her fans. It has motivated her to continue sharing words of wisdom and encouraging others to keep striving for their goals.

Jasmine shares a message on the power of attraction

Jasmine is no stranger to social media and uses it to stay connected to her fans. Not only does she share updates on her relationship, but she also posts positive affirmations that she applies to her life.

While showing off one of her core-strengthening yoga moves, Jasmine recently shared a post focused on manifestation and the power of attraction. Her high-cut bikini and toned body were on full display but did not distract from her message of attracting your heart’s desires.

She added a quote from Buddha on her photo that reads, “What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create.”

In her caption, she continued by saying, “The Law of Attraction states that there is a power within you to attract and manifest your deepest desires. Everybody has this ability to use the power of attraction, because we are all full of unlimited potential.”

Jasmine’s post encourages her followers to tap into manifesting their dreams. She went on to say, “You have the power of attraction within you, and you’re able to bring more of what you love into your life, whether that be financial freedom, business success, better health or even manifest love and stronger relationships.”

She ends her post with another quote, this time from Rhonda Byrne. It reads, “See yourself living in abundance and you will attract it.”

What is the status of Jasmine’s visa?

Currently, Jasmine is still in Panama while her fiance, Gino, is in America. After their engagement which was featured on the show, the two began Jasmine’s visa process.

The couple has been fairly quiet on how things are going, but Gino recently shared that her visa should be granted soon. This means she will be able to move to America with it. At that time, they will have just 90 days to get married.

Once she has gotten settled, Jasmine hopes to later bring her two children to America. She and Gino have discussed having another baby in the future as well, although they want to first focus on adjusting to living with one another full-time.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.