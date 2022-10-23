90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda shows off toned abs in skimpy pirate costume

Jasmine Pineda shared her Halloween costume with fans. Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

It’s almost Halloween and Jasmine Pineda is ready to show off her costume.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star revealed her fun look to her 97K Instagram followers.

This year, the Panama native is dressing up as a pirate with rock-hard abs. Her outfit consisted of a short purple and white skirt, a black crop top, knee-high boots, and long white gloves.

Jasmine finished her spooky look with a black pirate’s hat with purple trim and a shoulder-length purple wig to match.

It was apparent that the workouts Jasmine often talks about with her followers is working as her costume showed off her lean and toned body.

To keep with her theme, Jasmine added a caption to her post saying, “🏴‍☠️❤️The problem is not the problem. The problem is your attitude about the problem.” The quote is a line from the film Pirates of the Caribbean spoken by Johnny Depp’s character of Captain Jack Sparrow.

How does Jasmine Pineda celebrate Halloween?

In addition to revealing her unique costume, Jasmine also took the time to share how she celebrates Halloween with her family.

They approach the holiday a bit differently than most. She says instead of going trick-or-treating as most do, they will hide gifts for the kids to find, or play games where they can win prizes.

Jasmine says she usually cooks dinner for the family, and they have various chocolates and candies for everyone to enjoy while the festivities are taking place. At the end of the night, the family sits down to enjoy a movie together.

Jasmine says she does this for her nephews as well as her own children every year and seems to be excited to keep the tradition going.

Jasmine Pineda is honest about getting work done

One thing fans can count on is Jasmine always being honest about what she’s going through and her experiences. That includes the cosmetic procedures she’s had.

Jasmine has been open about getting work done on her lips. That caused lots of critics to share their opinions on her decision to make them plumper. She has also gotten a breast enhancement, and had work done on her eyebrows, teeth, and eyes.

Backlash and rude comments about her looks have become common and expected. Jasmine handles them with grace, however, and rarely claps back at critics. She has said these things have helped her feel beautiful and secure, and she does not regret any of the changes she has made to her physical appearance.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.