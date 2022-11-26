90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda shows off cinched waist and enviable curves in skimpy lingerie set

Jasmine posed for several sultry lingerie snaps. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum, Jasmine Pineda showed off her incredible curves while posing in a skimpy lingerie set.

The brunette beauty, who hails from Panama, isn’t one to shy away from showcasing her fabulous figure on social media.

That was the case recently when Jasmine took to Instagram on Black Friday to advertise a fellow 90 Day Fiance star’s lingerie brand.

Jasmine posed for the carousel post from her bedroom, donning a plum-colored bra and matching panties. Jasmine’s bra was embellished with floral applique and a dainty hot pink bow in the center.

The matching panties had a lace skirting, adding to the feminine look, and matched the bra’s floral design. Jasmine wore her long, raven-hued hair down, its length nearly reaching her cinched waist and toned abs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The former reality TV star moved to her bed for the second slide, this time smiling as she held a coffee cup, posing on her knees.

Jasmine Pineda feeling ‘confident and beautiful’ in skimpy lingerie set

In the third and final slide, Jasmine kept her pose but turned her head to peer away from the camera, this time with a serious expression on her face.

Jasmine captioned her post, “Lingerie plays a big role in how I carry myself! I can’t describe with words how confident, comfortable and beautiful this amazing set from @liviraelingerie makes me feel 😍 Bra fitting is a life changing experience every woman deserves! Beautiful queens out there: don’t hesitate to get it from the best at @liviraelingerie.”

Jasmine Pineda reps LiviRae Lingerie

The brand that Jasmine repped in her post is LiviRae Lingerie, owned by Molly Hopkins, also of 90 Day Fiance fame. Molly and her BFF, Cynthia Decker, self-dubbed as the “Double Divas,” operate their shop out of Kennesaw, Georgia.

Molly and Cynthia launched their brand in 2006. Their goal was to offer women a line of custom-fit intimate wear to “feel confident and sexy, not just in Georgia, but around the world.”

LiviRae’s name is a combination of Molly’s and Cynthia’s daughters’ names — Molly’s eldest daughter, Olivia (Livi), and Cynthia’s daughter, Rainey (Rae).

Molly tackles the business side of things, while Cynthia focuses on the creative side as a seamstress.

Jasmine has posed in LiviRae lingerie on Instagram before. Over the summer, Jasmine opted for a lilac-colored bra from the brand for a boudoir photoshoot for her 36th birthday.

Ahead of the photoshoot, Jasmine had a virtual fitting with LiviRae, something Molly and Cynthia offer to their many returning customers.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.