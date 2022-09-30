90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda shows off 7-year body transformation in plunging cutout dress

Jasmine Pineda posted a throwback photo from seven years ago. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine Pineda has come a long way since we first met her on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but she will admit that her body has also changed over the years.

She recently posted a flashback photo from seven years ago and compared it to how she looks today and reflected on how quickly time goes by. Time has also changed our perception of Jasmine.

The Panamanian native didn’t exactly impress anyone during the first few episodes with her explosive outbursts.

Jasmine’s relationship with Gina Palazzolo was also a point of contention for viewers, who called her out for being too clingy and for making unreasonable requests of Gino.

While initially, some people felt Jasmine was only in the relationship for a green card, by the end of the season, she had won over many critics, and these days she gets more love than hate on social media.

After watching her behavior on TV, Jasmine has also admitted to doing some self-reflection, and now she’s all about love and light. She’s been using her growing Instagram platform to spread positivity and to open up about her life struggles which many people can relate to.

Jasmine Pineda shows off a 7-year difference in her body

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Star shared comparison photos on social media, with one from seven years ago and another taken this year.

The throwback photo showed a slimmed-down Jasmine clad in biker shorts and a pink crop top with bleached blonde hair.

The 36-year-old has admittedly made a few enhancements to her body since then, and in the most recent photo– which was taken during her trip to Colombia in August–her breasts appear much larger.

She got a breast enhancement in 2016, and she has also gotten lip fillers. However, Jasmine noted in a video shared on YouTube that while she wanted to enhance certain aspects of herself, she loved her body before and after plastic surgery.

In the latest photo, Jasmine wore a plunging fuchsia dress with side cutouts, and she sported her naturally dark hair.

90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda says ‘be nice’

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star also had a message to share as she reflected on the past.

“Happy Friday my loves! I want to share this phrase with you…” wrote Jasmine. “Some stranger somewhere still remembers you because you were kind to them when no one was. This is your reminder to be nice ❤️.”

“There’s a 7 year difference from one photo to the other. All I know is that time flies 🫢 Make every day worthy,” she added.

