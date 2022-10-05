90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda shares throwback in tiny shorts speaks on the beauty of aging

Jasmine Pineda shared her thoughts on aging with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda recently opened up to 90 Day fans about her thoughts on aging.

The 34-year-old mother of two has admitted to getting plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures in the past but spoke about how getting older is part of a greater understanding.

Jasmine is never shy about posting selfies on social media or updating her 90 Day audience about her life and opinions.

To commemorate her thoughts on aging, Jasmine shared a photo of her and her sister from “8 years ago.” A swipe right on the post revealed a picture of Jasmine now.

Accompanying the throwback was a caption from Jasmine remarking, “It’s very hard for me to understand why some people use ‘getting old’ as a way to insult others. In my eyes, getting old is a privilege, a blessing and a completely normal part of being ‘alive.'”

She continued, “It’s absurd to think that old equals ugly-No way! Of course we change as we grow older, but don’t think of it as something bad or be afraid off. It means you’re living; you’re experiencing life, and you’re lucky because the truth is…not everyone can tell the same.”

Jasmine finished by saying, “-Every day is a blessing and a new opportunity to do things better.”

Cosmetic procedures Jasmine Pineda has had done

Early on during Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, viewers heard from Jasmine’s now-fiance, Gino Palazzolo, about the work that Jasmine has had done that he has paid for.

This included her lips, eyebrows, teeth, and facial treatments. Jasmine had her breasts enlarged before meeting Gino. She has also been known to wear colored contacts and take her hair and eyelashes very seriously.

Jasmine may like to have work done, but she is also a promoter of body positivity and claps back at haters who comment on her plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures negatively.

Notably, Jasmine said to a critic, “I never said in my post I’m example of beauty. How can people have the audacity to judge on someone’s choices over his/her body?” Continuing, “Empower people! Life itself is tough enough.”

Jasmine and Gino met on a sugar baby website

Originally, Jasmine and Gino said they met on a dating app. But as Gino’s lies about sending Jasmine’s nudes to his ex-sugar baby came out, on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days Tell All, viewers found out that Jasmine and Gino had met on a sugar baby website.

Gino and Jasmine did not disclose why they did not admit to how they met sooner and neither has touched on the genesis of their interactions on their social media either.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.