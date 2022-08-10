90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda shares before-and-after photos showing the ‘difference’ lash extensions make

Jasmine’s eyelash extensions make a major difference in her appearance. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Jasmine Pineda proved how a set of eyelash extensions could impact her appearance with before-and-after shots.

Jasmine spends plenty of time, money, and attention on her appearance and it shows.

The Panamanian-born beauty is a strict vegan who takes her workout routine very seriously and has admitted to undergoing some cosmetic enhancements.

Jasmine has come clean to her fans about getting lip filler injections and admitted to undergoing a breast augmentation before she met her American fiance, Gino Palazzolo. She also wears colored contacts and has dabbled with wigs — remember the one she wore during the Tell All? — and regularly gets manicures, all adding to her beauty regimen.

This week, Jasmine got a fresh set of eyelash extensions and showed her followers the dramatic impact they make on her appearance.

First, Jasmine shared a slide to her Instagram Stories, with one eye bare and the other with eyelash extensions applied. Jasmine was seemingly lying prone for the close-up shots, sporting flawless, natural-looking makeup and a black and diamond choker.

Jasmine Pineda proves what a ‘difference’ lash extensions make

“The difference that fake eyelashes make!” she captioned the pic. In her second slide, Jasmine showed off the finished product, looking stunning with her new lash extensions. She simply captioned it, “Spider 🕷”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Although Jasmine puts a lot of energy into her appearance, she’s also transparent with her followers about the procedures she has done and filters she sometimes uses on photos.

In addition, Jasmine spreads positivity on social media, where she shares plenty of her personal life with hundreds of thousands of loyal followers on Instagram.

Jasmine has two Instagram accounts, both of which tout positivity. One account promises, “content to make you feel good about yourself,” and she also proclaims being a “mental health advocate” on both.

The 90 Day Fiance alum takes criticism in stride

Although she has learned that being in the public eye comes with plenty of unwarranted criticism, Jasmine takes it in stride.

She recently found herself calling out other women who bashed her appearance, calling her “old” and “ugly.”

“I feel so sad for what I’m about to say, but it is what it is, you know. I believe that sometimes, like the worst enemy of a woman is another woman,” Jasmine shared in a recent video before revealing, “I have no words. I am so sad.”

Despite the inevitable backlash, Jasmine stands firm in her beliefs and doesn’t let her naysayers keep her down.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.