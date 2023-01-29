90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda shares before-and-after photos of 15-pound weight loss

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Jasmine Pineda continues to transform her appearance.

The Panamanian beauty is open with her fans and critics about which procedures and surgeries she’s undergone to change her look.

Most recently, Jasmine had a blepharoplasty, surgery to remove the excess skin from the eyelids and fat pockets underneath the eyes.

Jasmine shared before-and-after photos in her Instagram Stories, documenting her transformation after undergoing her blepharoplasty and losing 15 pounds.

In the before photo, Jasmine looked similar to how most 90 Day Fiance viewers remember her from her time on the show. In the after shot, Jasmine sported a much different look, with a slimmer face, no more hooded eyes, and considerably less body fat than in the first photo.

“After losing 15 pounds and getting rid of the excess eyelid skin and eye bags (blepharoplasty),” she captioned the share, adding a “Bride to Be” gif to the bottom of the photo.

Jasmine shared the same photos to her other Instagram account, this time with a similar caption, noting that she’s in love with her results.

Pic credit @jasminepanama/Instagram

“I’ve lost 15 pounds,” it read. “Omg look at the difference in my face. Blepharoplasty helped me a lot! I freaking love it!”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jasmine shared a video of herself on Instagram just one hour after her blepharoplasty surgery. She noted that in addition to her blepharoplasty, she also underwent ear hole reconstruction and appendix scar reconstruction, both of which required liposuction on her arms to harvest fat for the transfer.

She has admitted to having multiple surgeries and procedures, including breast augmentation, permanent makeup on her eyebrows and lips, and lip fillers. She documented it on her YouTube channel, as seen below in a video from 2022.

Jasmine has become a successful social media influencer since appearing on 90 Day Fiance

Since appearing on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Jasmine has amassed quite a following on social media. She has 141,000 followers on her main Instagram account and an additional 99,200 followers on her secondary account.

Jasmine has capitalized on her reality TV fame and parlayed it into a side hustle for herself. She has served as an ambassador and modeled for LiviRae Lingerie, owned by another 90 Day Fiance alum, Molly Hopkins.

In addition, Jasmine offers personalized videos on Cameo, where she charges $50, or $105, for a business video and $150 for a live video call. She recently added Memmo, a similar platform, where she offers personalized videos starting at $40.

