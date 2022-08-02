90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda shares appreciation post for friend Memphis

Jasmine showed support for her “boo” and fellow 90 Day Fiance alum Memphis Smith. Pic credit: @jasminepanama and @missmemphis05/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum, Jasmine Pineda showed that she’s a supportive friend when she recently shared an appreciation post for her “boo” and castmate, Memphis Smith.

Season 5 of Before the 90 Days introduced 90 Day Fiance viewers to Jasmine and Memphis, along with their love interests, Gino Palazzolo and Hamza Moknii.

Viewers came to know Jasmine as Gino’s feisty fiancee from Panama, who isn’t afraid to speak her mind and stands firm in her beliefs.

Memphis and Hamza’s relationship was tested many times due to language barriers and cultural differences, but their lives were forever altered when Memphis discovered she was pregnant while visiting Hamza in his native country of Tunisia.

Jasmine and Memphis’ time on the flagship series may have come to an end, but their friendship has carried on beyond the show.

Recently, Jasmine took some time to shout out her friend and castmate, taking to her Instagram Stories to share a photo with a message.

Jasmine Pineda shares appreciation post for friend and 90 Day Fiance castmate Memphis Smith

Sharing a screenshot of one of Memphis’ recent Instagram posts in which she posed in a floral mini dress while holding a drink and sporting a gorgeous smile, Jasmine paid homage to her friend.

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

“My boo is so beautiful 🥰,” Jasmine captioned the share.

In Memphis’ post shared by Jasmine, she told her followers last month on Instagram, “It is time to live again and be free to live the beautiful life I made for myself to the fullest!”

What have Memphis and Jasmine been up to following 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days?

Since her split from Hamza, Memphis has been focusing on herself, her career, and her kids. As her Instagram bio reads, “Survivor of ALL things that are supposed to DESTROY us! Taking my experiences to build awareness and empower others!”

Memphis recently shared a message with her followers, although she didn’t mention what prompted the post, talking about not knowing what someone has until it’s taken from them. “You never know what you have until it is gone! And I’m not just talking about materialistic things. I’m talking about self-love, self-worth, confidence and dignity,” she wrote last month in an Instagram Story.

For Jasmine’s part, a self-described “passionate Latina that does everything with ganas,” per her Instagram bio, she has been focusing on sharing positive energy with her fans as she awaits her K-1 visa to arrive so she can come to the U.S. to be with Gino.

Last month, Jasmine encouraged her Instagram followers, telling them, “Life is effortless and wonderful. -I want you to claim this energy. Manifest it!”

