90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda says fiance Gino Palazzolo is gaslighting her

Jasmine Pineda put her 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days partner Gino Palazzolo on blast on social media for what she felt was a gaslighting situation he put her through recently.

In a video message, Jasmine told the story of what Gino did to upset her, how she handled it at the moment, and then how Gino gaslit her thereafter.

What triggered Jasmine was apparently Gino’s mistaken usage of Brazil in relation to her when it was actually his ex-wife that was from Brazil.

In her clap back, of which she tagged Gino’s Instagram handle, she sang a famous Brazilian song called “Lambada,” to call Gino’s transgression out.

Jasmine used her Instagram to post a video blasting Gino for a recent transgression of gaslighting.

She began by saying, “So this is not the first time that it happened that I’m talking to Gino ‘El Bambino’ if you don’t know, my lovely fiance.”

She then pointed to him in a framed picture she had of them together and said, “This guy over here.”

She continued, “And he mentioned stuff that he’s not supposed to. You know, for example, last video call he mentioned three times, and I didn’t interrupt him. I was talking about our trips to Panama and he said, ‘Oh yes babe, because I love visiting you in Brazil, and I love being in Brazil.'”

Jasmine then interjected, “He said it three times, not in a row but you know a different times in our conversation, and then at the end, I said, ‘Okay so who you think you’re talking to babe this is Jasmine your fiancee from Panama.'”

Jasmine relayed, “Ouch it hurts. And, very common in Gino, he gaslighted me, you know he said, ‘No, I never said that.'”

After her explanation of why she was upset, Jasmine said, “So I decided to sing a song for Gino in Portuguese it’s a very famous song in Brazil.”

Jasmine sang the song and included the lyrics in English in the post’s caption.

Jasmine Pineda was hurt by Gino Palazzolo many times on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

In Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, viewers saw Jasmine get hurt by Gino many times during the season as she was faced with red flags that she chose to ignore or forgive.

Namely, Gino shared Jasmine’s nude pictures she sent him with his ex-sugar-baby. Gino tried to lie about doing that at first but ultimately admitted to the act.

During the Tell All, Gino was also caught in another lie about messaging Ben Rathbun’s friend Jessica.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.