90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda rocks blue bikini and long mermaid hair while enjoying the beach

Jasmine Pineda enjoys a day at the beach rocking a blue bikini. Pic credit: TLC

As summer approaches, 90 Day Fiance star, Jasmine Pineda, is ready to spend her days enjoying the pretty beaches in Panama.

The Before the 90 Days alum is still in her hometown until her K-1 visa is approved and she can join her fiance, Gino, in America.

Until then, she’s spending her time showing off her summer body and soaking up the Panamanian sun.

Jasmine calls herself a ‘mermaid’ during her trip to the beach

Jasmine has become a huge hit on Instagram since appearing on the show. Her transparent posts are popular with her followers as the reality star has shown herself to be relatable and vulnerable.

Jasmine also enjoys sharing pieces of her country with her followers. In a recent post, she shared a picture of her trip to Palmar Surf Camp, which is a beach in her hometown.

In the post, Jasmine is seen wearing a baby blue bikini, showing off her toned abs and legs. Her signature long black hair was draped over her shoulders styled in loose beach wave curls.

She added a straw sun hat to complete her look as she posed in the sand. Her followers can see the waves crashing in the ocean behind her as Jasmine smiles cheerfully for her photo-op.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In her caption, she wrote, “I followed my heart, and it led me to the beach” with multiple pink heart and mermaid emojis. She also added hashtags to her post like #ImAMermaid and #BeachLife to let everyone know how much she enjoys her time near the water.

Gino says he will be reunited with Jasmine soon

The season finale of Before the 90 Days shows Jasmine accepting Gino’s proposal despite their multiple arguments and relationship issues.

Since then, Gino has returned to America while Jasmine remained in Panama. She will not be able to enter the U.S. until her K-1 visa is approved. Recently, Gino shared a brief update with fans about the status of her application.

According to Gino, her visa should be approved soon, and the two will be reunited. Once Jasmine has her visa, she will be able to move to America with Gino. The couple will then have 90 days to get married or Jasmine will have to return to Panama.

Jasmine has shared that she is already making some wedding arrangements but will make complete plans when she is back with Gino. She eventually wants to bring her two children to America as well. Gino and Jasmine also have plans to have more kids together once they’ve settled as a married couple.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.