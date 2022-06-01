90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda reveals the reason she began working out

Jasmine channeled her broken heart into a workout regimen. Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

Jasmine Pineda takes her workout routine very seriously, and the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum shared what motivated her to start exercizing.

90 Day Fiance viewers have come to know Jasmine as a fitness enthusiast, as she shares a lot of information about her workouts and healthy lifestyle on social media.

The 35-year-old Panamanian beauty recently revealed what transpired in her life that piqued her interest in the fitness world.

90 Day Fiance alum Jasmine Pineda reveals why she started working out

Taking to Instagram, Jasmine shared a pair of pics in which she posed in a waist trainer with attached biker shorts. Posing outdoors on her balcony, Jasmine accessorized her look with a leopard-print bikini she wore over the waist trainer. She let her long, wavy extensions flow down to her waist and she put both hands on her waist, showing off her trim waistline and neon yellow manicure.

Jasmine told her 90.1k followers, “🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸 💋I’ll confess this to you, my dear friends: I started working out because someone broke my heart. It was by far, the best decision I’ve made.”

“I got a healthy hobby, free therapy and the body I never thought of having in the process. Sometimes, things that feel so terrible at the moment, end up giving us a positive outcome. Handle all experiences in your life to your favor. 💋”

“Two silly pictures of me wearing a slim. It helps me shaping my figure (along with exercising and eating healthy of course),” she concluded her caption.

Jasmine reveals who broke her heart

In the comments section, Jasmine received plenty of support as well as questions from curious fans. One question asked Jasmine who was responsible for breaking her heart.

“Who broke 💔,” they asked. Jasmine revealed that it was her ex who broke her heart: “Ex husband (who was my 1st love).”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

Another question a curious fan asked Jasmine about her workouts and she was happy to explain the process.

“At the beginning I had a personal trainer,” Jasmine told her fans. “After a year, I workout myself. I train 5-6 days a week. My workouts last no more than 40 minutes ❤”

Diet and exercise are important to Jasmine, a vegan who touts “♥️Spreading body positivity” and “🦋 Content to make you feel good about yourself” on Instagram. Jasmine’s workouts are clearly doing the trick, as evidenced by her fit physique.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.