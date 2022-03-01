90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda reveals her mom and Gino are only a year apart in age

Jasmine Pineda divulged that her mom and Gino are only one year apart in age. Pic credit: TLC

Jasmine Pineda revealed to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans, her partner Gino Palazzolo only had a one-year age difference with her mother, although she didn’t say who was older.

Gino is 52 to Jasmine’s 34, giving them an age difference of 18 years.

When Jasmine announced her mother and Gino’s closeness in age, she did so by sharing a still image of the three of them from the next episode, accompanying it with some expressive emojis.

Jasmine did not mention the age difference or Gino’s age proximity to her mom as something that bothered her.

In an Instagram story post, Jasmine called out her mom and Gino as only being one year apart in age.

Her revelation was apparently unprovoked but was something interesting for Before the 90 Days fans to know.

Jasmine took a still image from the upcoming episode of her, her mom, and Gino all sitting on a couch together as Gino met her mother for the first time.

In the caption, Jasmine wrote, “My mom and Gino only have 1 year difference in age (heart and squinting face with tongue emojis).”

Jasmine shared information about her mom and Gino’s ages in an Instagram post. Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

Jasmine didn’t elaborate on how that information made her feel and didn’t allude to whether that was problematic for her mom or not.

Gino Palazzolo wants to have children with Jasmine Pineda

Despite his age, Gino wants to have kids with Jasmine, who already has two kids from her previous marriage.

Gino wanted to get Jasmine pregnant during his trip to Panama to meet her for the first time, but Jasmine revealed that she was on birth control because she didn’t feel the same way.

Jasmine said she wanted to get to know Gino better in person and see if their relationship could work before taking the step to have kids.

Gino has no children of his own and has been married once before.

Jasmine’s kids have not been a part of Before the 90 Days and have not lived with Jasmine in Panama City. Instead, she said one of her children lives with her mom and the other with their father.

