90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda puckers up in a teeny red bikini

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda recently posted an astonishing picture of herself in a little red bikini in support of Pride Month.

Jasmine shocked the internet with her long, luscious curly hair and form-fitting bikini in the recent post.

90 Day Fiance alum Jasmine Pineda shows off her body in a flattering bikini

Jasmine posted a photo of herself in a red and black bikini with a flattering sun hat to compliment her luscious locks of curly brown hair.

She captioned her photo with different colored heart emojis and said, “happy pride month, love is love.”

“Pride Month serves as a reminder that everyone should be equal no matter their sexuality or gender.”

“We think of the strong and proud men, women, trans men, trans women, and non-binary people of the LGBTQIA community and how they inspire us in the continuing fight for greater equality and freedoms.”

Jasmine then followed up with an inspiring quote by George Takei, which said, “We should indeed keep calm in the face of difference and live our lives in a state of inclusion and wonder at the diversity of humanity.”

Jasmine’s inner beauty is just as astonishing as her outer beauty

As many may know, Jasmine has suffered from mental health issues, which at times have left her feeling less than beautiful.

Jasmine has been very open and vocal about her struggles and still can take time to recognize others and their issues and cheer others on if they are going through similar things.

Jasmine has made significant improvements in her mental health, which she now flaunts on Instagram, but is still willing to be honest with her fans if she ever does have any bumps in the road when it comes to her mental illness.

Having made such a provocative post, Jasmine received much support from fans admiring her beauty.

One fan said, “Latina queen. We love you, hermosa.”

Some fans joked with Jasmine about being in Gino’s shoes.

One fan said, “I get butterflies when I see you! I so want to spend my life with you.”

Jasmine’s inner and outer beauty radiates the internet, and hopefully, she will continue to thrive and bask in her successes.

