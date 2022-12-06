90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda poses in skimpy bikini after vowing social media hiatus

Jasmine vowed to take a break from social media, but was back to posting bikini pics soon after. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Jasmine Pineda may have promised her followers that she was taking a break from social media, but she’s already back to sharing bikini photos.

Since her time on the hit TLC franchise, 90 Day Fiance, Jasmine has gained a large following on social media.

The Panamanian beauty often shares positivity messages with hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, as well as sultry bikini and lingerie photos.

Despite vowing to take a break from Instagram for a while, Jasmine took to the social media platform two days later, posing in a skimpy bikini.

Jasmine showed off her hard work at the gym and turned up the heat in a barely-there black string bikini. The two-piece accentuated her trim waistline and sensational curves.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The former TLC star wore her long, black hair down and went natural with her makeup as she posed before a Christmas-themed backdrop. She set her Instagram Reel to a remix of the classic Christmas song Sleigh Bells by The Ronettes.

Jasmine Pineda models skimpy black bikini days after social media break

Although Jasmine’s jaw-dropping physique took center stage in the post, her caption focused on her love of Christmas. It even poked fun at the infamous scene from Before the 90 Days when she threw the electric toothbrush her fiance, Gino Palazzolo, gifted her during a heated argument.

“I love Christmas 🎄 I can’t wait to get a new electric toothbrush 🪥🥰 @gpalazz2 Hurry up babe! Our Christmas tree 🎄 is waiting for you to put the star 🌟,” her caption read.

Just days earlier, Jasmine took to her Instagram Stories, telling her followers that she had received “many attacks” on her appearance. Jasmine included a selfie and captioned the pic, “I’ve decided to take some time off from IG. I love you all, Jas.”

It looks as though Jasmine’s Instagram hiatus was short-lived, however.

Jasmine models lingerie from 90 Day Fiance star’s Livi Rae Lingerie brand

The former reality TV star is a model for her fellow 90 Day Fiance franchise alum, Molly Hopkins’ lingerie brand, Livi Rae Lingerie.

Molly and her BFF Cynthia Decker founded the brand in 2006 and offer their clients virtual fittings and a variety of women’s attire, including not only lingerie but also swimwear, sleepwear, shapewear, and bridal accessories.

In addition to modeling lingerie, Jasmine also shares many beauty tips and tricks and “A little bit of everything 🫶🏻🥰” on her YouTube channel, where she touts over 3,000 subscribers.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.