90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda is busty in crop top and all-black

Jasmine Pineda poses in a busty crop top showing off her curves. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda never ceases to fail when it comes to flaunting her curves and stunning the web with her beauty.

Jasmine recently posted a photo of herself rocking an all-black outfit that highlighted her bountiful bust in a tightly fitted crop top.

Jasmine took the infamous mirror pic that showcased her flat stomach, curvy waist, large bust, and beautiful wavy long black hair.

Jasmine simply captioned her photo by saying, “Being beautiful is a full time job (winking face emoji).”

Jasmine’s beau Gino Palazzolo chimed in to show Jasmine some love on her post.

Gino left a simple yet prominent red heart emoji on her post.

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fans embrace Jasmine Pineda’s post and leave kind words for her

As many 90 Day fans may know, Jasmine has made it very apparent that she has suffered with her mental health for years and has at times felt very alone, and anxious when it came to her body and how she envisioned herself.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Jasmine has made many strides to hold herself accountable and put in the work needed so that she felt more confident in who she was.

Jasmine has made many posts to share her advocacy for mental health and women’s empowerment, and fans have chimed in on Jasmine’s recent post to share their love for her and to offer their support.

One fan commented on Jasmine’s post that even though Jasmine says it is a full-time job for her to be beautiful, she wouldn’t have to make it a full-time job and that everyone would love her just the same if she chose to not put in as much effort.

The fan said, “It doesn’t have to be. I bet you look gorgeous without makeup, hair extensions and with extra pounds (kissing face emoji).”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Another fan commented on Jasmine’s post that they are proud of her for being able to showcase her beauty with immense confidence.

The fan said, “Wow this photo is wow you are such a natural beauty and im glad that you are confident enough to bring the beauty out of you [shooting star emoji, purple heart emoji, gray heart emoji, purple heart emoji, gray heart emoji, gray heart emoji, purple heart emoji, gray heart emoji, purple heart emoji, gray heart emoji, shooting star emoji.]”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine Pineda has inspired many on her healing journey

Jasmine has worked to heal herself from her past traumas and has showcased her journey with fans, and embraced the setbacks.

Jasmine’s fans have fully bonded with her and have nothing but kind words for Jasmine on her journey.

Hopefully, Jasmine will continue to post stunning photos and share her journey to healing with the world and continue to inspire others.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.