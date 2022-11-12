90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda in tight jeans and sweater snaps a sweet photo with her dog

Jasmine posed with her pup for a playful outdoor shot. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Jasmine Pineda shared a sweet photo with her pup as she posed for an outdoor shot.

The Panama native recently took to social media to show off her fashion sense and her cute canine companion.

In her Instagram Stories, Jasmine posed for the photo in which she donned a black and taupe sweater with a geometric pattern.

Jasmine paired her top with a pair of tight, forest green-colored jeans, which highlighted her toned legs.

The TLC star opted to pull her long, dark tresses into a slick bun and wore a sparkly, bow-shaped barrette on one side.

To accessorize, Jasmine wore dainty drop earrings and a delicate gold chain, as well as her engagement ring on her left ring finger, compliments of her American fiance, Gino Palazzolo.

Jasmine Pineda poses in tight jeans with dog Coco

Giving a closed-mouth grin to the camera’s lens, Jasmine donned a neutral makeup palette, wearing mauve-colored lipstick on her plump pout.

She held her white dog, Coco, in her arms, who sported a red leash with glittery detail on the edges. Jasmine added several heart GIFs to the photo and didn’t caption her pic nor provide any details, but the song Umbrella by Ember Island played in the background.

Jasmine poses with her dog Coco in her IG Stories. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Although she didn’t geotag her location, it appeared that Jasmine was posing in her native Panama, with lush trees, a high-rise condo building behind her, and a cobblestone sidewalk beneath her feet.

Jasmine is counting down the days until she joins 90 Day Fiance star Gino Palazzolo in the U.S.

Jasmine is still counting down the days until she can join Gino in America. Earlier this year, Jasmine opened up to her IG followers during a Q&A about the wait time for her K-1 visa.

“K1 visa has been pre approved so it can happen any time soon,” she excitedly told her followers. Although Gino is a native of Michigan, Jasmine shared that they want to move south once she arrives in the States, and they’re planning on moving where the weather is more like her native Panama, to Tampa, Florida.

Despite a rocky start to their relationship, as witnessed by 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers, Jasmine and Gino have proven that their love is the real deal.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.