90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda in ruffled mini dress shares sad news about her dog

Jasmine Pineda has sad news about her dog, Coco. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine Pineda just shared some sad news about her beloved dog Coco to her social media followers.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star revealed her fur baby has been diagnosed with a serious heart condition, and now her focus is on making sure Coco is as comfortable as possible.

Jasmine has become known for her over-the-top personality and larger-than-life demeanor. However, when it comes to her pet, she’s showing a much softer side of herself.

Currently, Jasmine is waiting for her K1 visa to be approved so that she can move to America with her fiance, Gino Palazzolo.

The two are planning to get married as soon as they are reunited and even hope to expand their family with a baby in the future.

Until that time comes, Jasmine is doing her best to stay busy, and continues to share pieces of her life with her fans on social media.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda reveals sad news about her dog

In an Instagram post, Jasmine shared the heartbreaking news about her dog, Coco. She wrote in her caption, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 💕My lovely Coco has been diagnosed with a very severe heart condition. My heart just shattered…Coco is my angel. As a person who also struggles with a heart condition, I just want Coco to have the happiest life a dog might have. 🐶❤️Mami te ama inmensamente mi Coquito”

Jasmine added a series of photos to her post showing her spending a day with Coco. In the pics, Jasmine is seen wearing a pink mini dress with ruffled edges. She completed her look with a black choker necklace, and colorful flower clips in her hair.

The photos also featured moments with Coco smiling and enjoying the love she was receiving from her owner. Based on the pictures, Jasmine and Coco have a great relationship which makes the news of Coco’s condition even sadder.

Jasmine Pineda gets honest about her anxiety

Jasmine has spoken about her struggles with anxiety in the past. She mentioned it during her time on 90 Day Fiance, but used her platform on social media to share more of her story.

She has shared how experiences from her past have become triggers for her anxiety. She admits that her anxiety can be hard to manage and has caused her sleepless nights, left her in tears, and has greatly impacted her life.

More recently, Jasmine had eye surgery, which she says was also triggering for her. She explained how Gino has become a great supporter for her and helps her cope with her anxiety.

Jasmine also shares her struggles because she believes it can help others and she wants the send a message that it’s important to care for one’s mental health.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.