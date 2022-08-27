90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda in low-cut top shares stylish photos from her trip to Colombia

Jasmine Pineda shows off pics from her trip to Colombia. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine Pineda is giving fans a peek inside her adventurous trip to Colombia.

The Panama native decided she needed a vacation and packed her bags for an exciting visit to the South American country.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star recently booked a trip to visit the country and has been sharing multiple photos of her time there.

Jasmine has been enjoying the trip with her family while showing off the beautiful scenery and attractions Colombia has to offer.

Between shopping, visiting mountaintops, and celebrating her birthday, Jasmine has embraced all that the country has to offer and seems to be soaking in every moment of her trip.

Of course, while there, Jasmine has not missed an opportunity to pose for the camera and have her own mini photoshoots.

Jasmine Pineda enjoys a trip to Colombia

In a series of photos she recently shared on Instagram, Jasmine showed her followers some of the sites and attractions she’s discovered while on vacation.

Showcasing her signature long hair and red lipstick, Jasmine posed in multiple pics wearing a low-cut tank top and shorts. At times, she also wore a hat to shade herself from the sun.

Her pictures showed off the water, mountains, hills, and shopping centers Colombia has to offer.

While there, Jasmine also celebrated her birthday by posing in front of a wall of vines where “Happy Birthday” in Spanish was written behind her.

She captioned her post saying, “You must go on adventures to find out where you belong to.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? returns for Season 7

Now that Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance has come to an end, fans of the franchise are gearing up for the new season of the popular spin off, Happily Ever After? The series follows former 90 Day couples to see if they can create a life together after being married.

The new season has already been controversial, thanks to the chosen cast. Angela Deem, Big Ed Brown, and Andrei Castravet are among the few who will return along with their partners. As if fans were not upset enough, the show decided to add Bilal Hazziez, which did not sit well with many.

The spinoff show will also be followed by an episode of Pillow Talk, which allows members of the 90 Day cast to share their commentary on the show. Emily Bieberly, who was not well liked from the last season of 90 Day Fiance, announced that she and husband Kobe Blaise have been added to Pillow Talk this season.

With so many unfavorable cast members returning to the franchise, it will be interesting to see how fans react to the episodes each week.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC.