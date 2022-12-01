Jasmine looked red hot in a lingerie photoshoot. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda turned up the heat in a recent photoshoot, showing off her gorgeous red lingerie and sensational physique.

Jasmine works hard to maintain her toned figure and isn’t afraid to show off the fruits of her labor on social media.

That was the case with the TLC star’s latest Instagram share, in which she posed in red lingerie from her bed.

The Panamanian beauty wowed her IG followers, donning a red one-piece bodysuit with sheer material on the chest and midsection.

Posing from her bed and on her knees as she held a phone to her ear, Jasmine wore a black bra underneath the bodysuit for extra coverage and wore her long, dark tresses down and in loose waves.

Her makeup was neutral with a smokey eye, and she opted to forgo accessories, allowing her figure and ensemble to take center stage.

90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda poses in red lingerie for ‘room service’

For the second slide in the carousel, Jasmine moved from the bed to a nearby chair, adding a black handbag with a chain strap as she held a drink and looked into the distance with a serious expression.

Jasmine moved back to the bed for the last two slides, posing again with the phone and staring straight into the camera’s lens for the final shot.

“Room service? 🌹” read the caption on Jasmine’s post.

Jasmine is an ambassador for fellow 90 Day Fiance star’s Livi Rae Lingerie brand

As Jasmine noted in her caption, her red lingerie was courtesy of Livi Rae Lingerie. The company is owned by one of Jasmine’s fellow 90 Day Fiance franchise cast members, Molly Hopkins, who runs Livi Rae alongside her BFF, Cynthia Decker.

Jasmine has become an ambassador for the brand, often modeling Livi Rae Lingerie on her Instagram, much to her followers’ (and Molly and Cynthia’s) delight.

Livi Rae Lingerie’s headquarters is located near Molly’s hometown in Kennesaw, Georgia. The brand launched in 2006 and is named after Molly and Cynthia’s daughters, Olivia (Livi) and Rainey (Rae).

Molly and Cynthia offer their services of “fitting, design, and helping women ‘one breast at a time!'” per their site, where they offer their clients virtual custom fittings. Their company isn’t limited to just lingerie; they also offer sleepwear, swimwear, shapewear, bridalwear, and accessories.

Jasmine, a self-described “A passionate Latina that does everything with ganas,” per her Instagram bio, is the perfect fit to model the brand, as her recent IG share has proven.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.